Polished Perfection: Express Yourself Through Nail Color

Modern nail polishes often include added benefits such as quick-dry technology, chip resistance, and nourishing ingredients to promote nail health. Whether used for everyday elegance or bold nail art, nail polish is a versatile beauty essential that adds the perfect finishing touch to any look.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakme’s 9 to 5 Primer + Gloss Nail Color is a dual-action nail polish that combines a base coat-like primer with a glossy top-coat finish in one. It delivers a smooth, streak-free application with rich pigment and long-lasting shine. The built-in primer helps the color adhere better, reducing chipping and increasing wear time.

Key Features:

2-in-1 formula with primer and gloss

Smooth, streak-free application

Long-lasting color and shine

Chip-resistant formula

Wide range of trendy shades

Cons:

May require multiple coats for full opacity

Takes slightly longer to dry compared to fast-dry formulas

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Revlon’s Nail Enamel is a classic, salon-quality polish known for its smooth finish and chip-resistant formula. It offers a wide shade range, from bold brights to elegant neutrals, with a glossy, durable finish. The formula is free from many harmful chemicals, making it a safer choice for regular use.

Key Features:

Rich, high-impact color

Smooth, even application

Chip-resistant and long-wearing

Available in a wide variety of shades

Free from harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP

Cons:

Glossiness may fade after a few days without topcoat

Some lighter shades may need 2–3 coats for full coverage

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

ELLE 18 Nail Pops offers vibrant colors in a fun, youthful range ideal for quick, affordable nail makeovers. The formula is easy to apply and dries relatively quickly, making it great for beginners or casual wear. While not the longest-lasting, it’s perfect for those who like to change their nail color frequently.

Key Features:

Bright, trendy color options

Quick-drying formula

Budget-friendly

Compact, travel-friendly packaging

Easy to apply

Cons:

Not very chip-resistant

Smaller bottle size with limited product

Moderate staying power—best for short-term wear

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

SWISS BEAUTY Color Splash Nail Polish delivers vibrant pigmentation and a glossy finish in just one or two coats. Known for its smooth glide and decent wear time, it is suitable for both everyday and festive occasions. The brush is designed for easy application, covering the nail evenly.

Key Features:

Vibrant, bold shades

Smooth and even application

Glossy, salon-like finish

Beginner-friendly brush

Affordable and widely available

Cons:

Moderate chip resistance—may require a topcoat

Shade representation may vary slightly from the bottle

Nail paints are more than just a beauty accessory—they’re a form of self-expression, mood enhancement, and a finishing touch to any look. Whether you're going for bold and vibrant shades, classic neutrals, or playful pops of color, today's nail polishes offer something for everyone. With advancements in formulas, you can now find nail colors that provide long-lasting wear, quick drying, chip resistance, and even nail-nourishing ingredients. From affordable everyday picks to salon-quality finishes, nail paints cater to different preferences, styles, and occasions. A good nail polish not only elevates your appearance but also adds confidence with every stroke.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.