Pout Goals: 4 Best Matte Lipsticks That Stay, Slay & Stun

If you’re on the hunt for bold, confident, and ultra-wearable lipsticks, now is the perfect time to shop. The Myntra Right to Fashion Sale, live from 31st July 2025, brings incredible deals on beauty favorites that never disappoint. From long-lasting matte finishes to hydrating tint formulas, this handpicked lipstick lineup includes top-selling shades that blend comfort with high pigment. Whether you’re creating a soft nude look or a fierce, bold pout, these lipsticks promise all-day impact with minimal touch-ups.

1. L'Oréal Paris Rouge Signature Matte Liquid Lipstick – I Explore 116 (7 ml)

This iconic shade, I Explore 116, from L’Oréal’s Rouge Signature line, offers a featherlight feel with a punch of pigment. Perfect for daily use, its formula glides like ink and settles into a matte finish that looks natural yet powerful.

Key Features:

Weightless, liquid matte formula

Precision applicator for easy contouring

Doesn’t dry lips

Nude brown for all skin tones

Long-wear with one swipe

Might require reapplication after meals

2. Maybelline New York Superstay Teddy Tint Lip & Cheek Color – Mascara Tear (5 ml)

The Mascara Tear shade adds a soft flush to lips and cheeks, giving a monochrome look that’s fresh and cute. This dual-purpose tint is part of Maybelline’s latest Teddy Tint collection, loved for its soft matte formula and minimal effort application.

Key Features:

Two-in-one lip & cheek tint

Transfer-resistant

Cream-to-matte texture

Subtle yet buildable pigment

Compact for on-the-go

Color may appear lighter on deeper skin tones

3. KIRO Four Play Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick – Apex Brown (6 ml)

The Apex Brown shade from KIRO’s Four Play range is intense, bold, and ultra-modern. With a lightweight texture and skincare-infused formula, it offers comfort alongside style. Perfect for evening glam or power dressing.

Key Features:

Airy matte formula

Smudge-proof & transfer-resistant

Vitamin E & apricot oil infused

Clean, vegan, cruelty-free

Rich, brown shade for strong looks

Slightly pricey for budget buyers

4. SUGAR Matte Attack Transferproof Lipstick – 14 Caffeine Bandit

Caffeine Bandit is a rich brown shade that suits Indian skin tones beautifully. From the house of SUGAR, this bullet matte lipstick is bold, intense, and transfer-proof. A single stroke gives a solid matte color that lasts through hours of hustle.

Key Features:

Transferproof matte finish

Glides on smoothly

High pigment payoff

Long-lasting comfort wear

No need for frequent touch-ups

May cling to dry patches—prep lips first

With formulas that flatter, shades that slay, and staying power that speaks for itself—these lipsticks from L'Oréal, Maybelline, KIRO, and SUGAR are must-haves in your makeup pouch. From feather-light nudes to bold browns, each one brings something unique to the table. And now with the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale live from 31st July, 2025, it's the perfect time to snag these beauties at irresistible prices. Whether you're gifting, experimenting, or updating your daily favorites, these lipsticks promise a polished, confident look all day long. Let your lips do the talking—loud, proud, and beautifully matte.

