Pout Perfection: Top Lipsticks from Myntra’s Right to Fashion Sale Reloaded

Myntra has a new collection of lipsticks that are super long-lasting and give delicious textures on the skin, along with superb shades that match every mood. Whether it’s a super-matte that will last you hours or a gloss with moisturizing shine, these choices add style and ease to your everyday beauty routine. Whatever your fancy—tart berries, demure nudes, or stroke-the-light shine—these four lip colours, by Lakme, Recode, Maybelline, and Mamaearth, bring out the temptation to be seen in one place. And the best part? You can grab them all at unbeatable prices during the Myntra Right to Fashion Sale Reloaded, live from 11th to 15th August 2025.

This is another Lakme lipstick; it combines the matte color with primer technology in one in which results should be flawless and smooth results, with the claim that it can last up to 16 hours.

Key Features:

Matte finish with a built-in primer for smooth application

Claims long wear up to 16 hours

Lightweight texture that feels comfortable on lips

Rich, saturated berry shade that suits multiple skin tones

Some users note dryness over time and that the formula might feel drying

Desire a little gloss without the gum? Let Me Gloss U by Recode is a glossy eye shadow provided in a hydrating, vegan formula and an ultra-luminous sheen.

Key Features:

Ultra-luminous, hydrating finish with a glossy feel

Lightweight, non-sticky consistency that softens and plumps lips

Vegan and cruelty-free formula, gentle on skin

Easy everyday wear with layering potential for more shine

Minimal reviews available; long-term performance and wear duration uncertain

Maybelline's Powder Matte lipstick in Almond Pink is a pillowy matte look with having feather-light texture. It feels just right to wear daily, but it does give a slight touch of color, and it is delicate enough to derive gentler makeup effects.

Key Features:

Soft, lightweight texture that glides on like a balm

Highly pigmented and opaque in most shades

Lovely nude-pink tone that works as a natural everyday shade

Affordable option with healthy pricing and discounts

Matte powders transfer and fade quickly—needs reapplication after eating or drinking

Creamy Matte in Rose Nude is a butter,y com,fy long-lasting creamy nude shade by Mamaearth. It is made with Murumuru butter and Vitamin E and hydrates your lips as you get a gorgeous, smooth color.

Key Features:

Infused with Murumuru butter and Vitamin E for hydration and smooth application

moisturizing, non-drying, and long-lasting

Beautiful shades suitable for many Indian skin tones

Up to 8–12 hrs wear

Some users find it transferable or slightly drying over time

Spectacular collection of lipsticks by Myntra, with a shade range of ultra-long matte, creamy comfort, glossy radiance, and powder-smooth nudes, which means that any event and every mood is covered. Lakme’s Berry Base delivers strong, long-lasting colour. The ROFL 05 gloss by Recode is lightweight, providing glow and moisture. Maybelline’s Almond Pink is a light, effortless MLBB matte. Rose Nude by Mamaearth combines moisture and longevity. Each product has one key advantage and only a small compromise, so your decision is personal. Whether you’re heading to the office, relaxing at home, or getting party-ready, these picks keep your lips on-trend.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.