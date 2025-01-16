A good primer is often the game changer when it comes to makeup, making your foundation last longer and bringing out your natural beauty. Among all the other options, picking the right one can become a chore. With all varieties of hydrating, soothing, smoothing, and perfecting options, there must be a formulator suitable for all kinds of skin. In this article, we will take a look into these five types of face primers to choose the best possible one for your skin.

1. SWISS BEAUTY Real Make-Up Base Highlighting Primer - Natural Tint

Give your makeup a touch of glow with the SWISS BEAUTY Highlighting Primer. Suitable for all skin types, this primer will enhance your natural glow and leave a smooth canvas for makeup.

Key Features:

Natural Tint: Gives a hint of glow to the skin tone for a luminous finish.

Hydrating Formula: This keeps the skin hydrated and refreshed.

Lightweight Texture: Ensures a comfortable, non-greasy feel.

Multipurpose Use: This can be worn alone or under makeup for a luminous look.

May not be very effective at minimizing large pores.

2. Lakme Makeup+Skincare VitC Superglow Skin Perfecting Primer - 30 ml

Get the power of skincare and makeup prep in one with the Lakme Vitamin C Superglow Primer. With skincare baked right into the formula, this primer is a must-have for glowing, healthy-looking skin.

Key Features:

Vitamin C Enriched: Brightens skin over time.

Smooth Finish: Minimizes pores for a flawless base.

Lightweight Texture: Breathable and will not cake skin at all.

Skin Care Benefit: Hydrating and nourishes skin as well as prime the skin.

Brightening results may be on the delayed side for most users.

3. Maybelline New York Fit Me Primer Matte + Poreless - 30ml

Improve a pores appearance for a smooth, matte complexion with Maybelline New York Fit Me Primer Matte Plus Poreless. Great to use on oily or mixed skin.

Key Features:

Matte Finish: Inhibits too much shine coming through.

Pore Minimizing: Reduces the appearance of pores significantly.

Long-Lasting Formula: Keeps the makeup in place throughout the day.

Lightweight and Non-Sticky: Can be worn comfortably every day.

Not suitable for dry skin as it may accentuate dry patches.

4. Colorbar Flawless Finish Primer - 30 ml

For a silky-smooth finish that perfects your makeup, try the Colorbar Flawless Finish Primer. Its professional-grade formula ensures your makeup stays flawless all day long.

Key Features:

Velvety Texture: Soft, even base.

Oil-Free Formula: Excellent for oily and combination skin types.

Long-Lasting Wear: Keeping your makeup on all day long.

Skin-Friendly Ingredients: Gentle enough to use on any skin type.

Costs a little more compared to other primers that claim to do similar tasks.

5. MARS Illuminating Highlighter Makeup Base Primer - 45ml - Pink Beam 02

Add a rosy hue to your makeup with the MARS Illuminating Highlighter Primer for that radiant, dewy finish.

Key Features:

Illuminating Finish: Provides a soft, dewy glow to your base.

Buildable Coverage: Works well under foundation or on its own.

Hydrating Formula: Keeps skin fresh and plump.

Generous Quantity: Larger for extended use.

Not suitable for all skin tones due to the pink undertone.

The Myntra Right To Fashion Sale is your chance to stock up on game-changing primers at unbeatable prices. Whether it is a matte look, a radiant glow, or even skincare benefits you want to achieve, there's a primer for you. Hurry, the deals are available only for a limited period, so shop now and take your makeup to the next level today.

