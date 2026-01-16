Primers That Make Makeup Last Longer & Look Better

Great makeup always starts with a great base and that’s where primers quietly do all the hard work. A good primer smooths pores, controls oil, adds glow, and helps your makeup stay put for hours. Whether you want a radiant sheen, a shine-free matte look, or a perfectly balanced base, the right primer can completely change your makeup game. In this article, we explore four popular face primers that cater to different skin needs, moods, and makeup styles making flawless skin easier than ever.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Swiss Beauty Highlighting Primer is perfect for those who love a natural glow without glitter. This primer adds a soft radiance to the skin while smoothing texture and preparing it for makeup. The subtle tint evens out dullness, making your skin look fresh and healthy even before foundation ideal for everyday glow lovers.

Key Features:

Soft highlighting effect.

Smooths skin texture.

Adds instant radiance.

Suitable for normal to dry skin.

May feel too shiny for very oily skin types.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Recode Ace of Base Mattifying Primer is designed for shine control and long-lasting makeup. It creates a smooth, matte canvas that helps foundation stay intact for hours. With its lightweight texture, it reduces excess oil while minimizing the look of pores making it a solid pick for oily and combination skin.

Key Features:

Controls excess oil.

Minimizes appearance of pores.

Lightweight.

Helps makeup last longer.

Can feel slightly drying on very dry areas of the face.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Colorbar Perfect Match Primer is all about balance neither too matte nor too glowy. It smooths fine lines, blurs pores, and helps makeup blend effortlessly. This primer is ideal for those who want a natural, skin-like finish that works well for both daily wear and special occasions.

Key Features:

Smooth, velvety texture.

Blurs pores and fine lines.

Lightweight formula.

Suitable for most skin types.

Does not provide oil control for very oily skin.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

RENEE Everyday Mattifying Primer is a simple, no-fuss solution for smooth and shine-free skin. It preps the face beautifully by controlling oil and reducing the appearance of pores. Designed for daily use, this primer keeps makeup looking fresh and neat without feeling heavy or uncomfortable.

Key Features:

Matte finish for everyday wear.

Smooths skin texture.

Lightweight and breathable.

Ideal for oily and combination skin

May not give enough hydration for dry skin types.

Primers may seem like a small step, but they make a big difference in how your makeup looks and lasts. If you love glowing skin, Swiss Beauty gives you that soft radiance. For serious oil control, Recode and RENEE are reliable matte heroes. And if you want an all-rounder that suits almost every look, Colorbar strikes the perfect balance. Each primer has its own strength, proving there’s a perfect match for every skin type and makeup style. Choose wisely, and let your makeup start strong and stay flawless.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.