Pucker Up for Savings: Myntra Birthday Blast Sale on Lipsticks

Whether you're looking for long-lasting matte, hydrating glosses, or vibrant hues, Myntra has something for everyone. With additional offers like bank discounts and Myntra Insider deals, this is the ideal time to treat yourself to new lip colors and revamp your makeup collection at unbeatable prices.

1. ETUDE Fixing Tint Lipstick

The ETUDE Fixing Tint Lipstick is a long-lasting, vibrant lip color designed to provide a rich, intense hue that stays in place throughout the day. This highly pigmented lipstick offers a smooth application and a comfortable matte finish that feels lightweight on the lips. Its innovative formula ensures that the color doesn’t fade or smudge, making it perfect for long hours of wear. Ideal for those who want a bold and fixed lip color, the ETUDE Fixing Tint Lipstick is available in a variety of shades to suit different skin tones and preferences.

Key Features:

Long-Lasting Formula: This lipstick is designed to stay on your lips for hours without fading, ensuring a flawless look all day long.

Matte Finish: It provides a smooth, matte finish that gives your lips a sophisticated, velvety appearance.

Drier Texture: As with many matte lipsticks, it may feel slightly dry on the lips, so applying a lip balm beforehand is recommended for those with dry lips.

Requires Proper Removal: Due to its long-lasting formula, it may require a good makeup remover to completely remove the tint at the end of the day.

2. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick

The Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick is a high-performance, matte lipstick that delivers intense color with a lightweight, creamy feel. Known for its rich pigment and comfortable formula, this lipstick provides a long-lasting, smooth matte finish without feeling dry or uncomfortable on the lips. The Color Sensational Ultimattescollection offers a wide range of trendy and classic shades, making it suitable for every skin tone and occasion. It’s the perfect lipstick for those who want a bold, modern look with a soft, velvety texture.

Key Features:

Intense Color Payoff: The lipstick delivers bold, vibrant color in just one swipe, providing full coverage for the lips.

Matte Finish: The formula provides a stunning matte finish that stays put without feeling heavy or drying.

May Settle into Lip Lines: As with some matte lipsticks, it may accentuate lip lines, so exfoliating the lips before application is recommended for the best finish.

Not as Hydrating: While creamy, it may not provide the same level of moisture as other formulas, so those with very dry lips may want to apply a lip balm first.

3. MARS Brown Smudge Won’t Budge Lip Crayon

The MARS Brown Smudge Won’t Budge Lip Crayon is a versatile and highly-pigmented lip crayon designed to give you long-lasting color without smudging or fading. Offering a rich brown shade, this lip crayon provides an effortless matte finish with smooth, creamy application. Its unique smudge-proof formula ensures that the color stays intact throughout the day, making it ideal for long hours of wear. The MARS lip crayon is perfect for those who love a natural yet bold lip, with a convenient crayon design that makes it easy to apply on the go.

Key Features:

Smudge-Proof Formula: The crayon is designed to stay in place without smudging or bleeding, giving you long-lasting, hassle-free wear.

Rich Pigmentation: Provides full coverage with one swipe, delivering bold and vibrant color.

Might Dry Out Lips: As with many matte formulas, it may feel a little drying, especially on already dry lips, so applying a lip balm beforehand is recommended.

Limited Shade Range: While the brown shade is rich and beautiful, there are fewer color options compared to other brands' collections.

4. SWISS BEAUTY Pure Matte Lipstick

The SWISS BEAUTY Pure Matte Lipstick is a high-performance lipstick that delivers intense matte color with a luxurious, smooth finish. Known for its rich pigmentation and long-lasting wear, this lipstick offers a bold, matte finish that doesn’t compromise on comfort. Its creamy formula glides on effortlessly, ensuring a smooth application and even color that stays in place throughout the day. Available in a wide range of stunning shades, from classic reds to trendy nudes, the Pure Matte Lipstick is a must-have for anyone looking for a sophisticated, statement lip.

Key Features:

Pure Matte Finish: Provides a rich, velvety matte finish that looks chic and bold, without feeling heavy or dry.

Rich Pigmentation: Offers full coverage in just one swipe, delivering vibrant, intense color that lasts for hours.

Can Be Drying: As with most matte lipsticks, it can feel drying on the lips, so moisturizing before application is recommended.

Requires Reapplication After Meals: While long-lasting, the color may need touch-ups after eating or drinking.

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale, running from March 1st to March 11th, 2025, is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite lipsticks at unbeatable prices. With discounts of up to 60%, this sale features top brands like Maybelline, MARS, ETUDE, SWISS BEAUTY, and more, offering a wide range of shades, finishes, and formulas.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.