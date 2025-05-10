Pucker Up: Top 4 Tinted Lip Balms Under ₹299 for Soft & Hydrated Lips

Soft, hydrated lips with a touch of color need not be expensive. We've picked four great tinted lip balms, all under ₹299, that promise moisturization and a touch of glamour. From protection against the sun to yummy taste, these lip balms have something for everyone without upsetting your wallet. Go ahead and find your next lip obsession.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Tinted lip balm from FIXDERMA is a moisturizing treatment and care shield. With 4% Kojic Acid, Ceramide, and Shea Butter, it hydrates and provides SPF50+ PA+++ protection too. As a perfect product for everyday use, it has a pink tint to give your lips delicate color.

Key Features:

High Sun Protection: Protects lips with SPF50+ PA++.

Brightening Agents: Kojic Acid controls pigmentation.

Deep Hydration: Ceramide and Shea Butter retain moisture.

Tinted Finish: Provides natural pink tint.

Ideal for Everyday Use: Non-sticky, lightweight texture.

The high SPF composition can result in a light white cast on application.

Image Source- Myntra.com



SWISS BEAUTY's Kiss Kandy lip balm brings the strengths of Olive Oil and Vitamin E together to offer sustained moisturization. Its watermelon fragrance incorporates a freshness aspect, and the color provides a light shine, making it a fun addition to your lip care routine.

Key Features:

Natural Ingredients: Olive oil and Vitamin E condition and moisturize.

Lightweight Formula: Not sticky and not heavy to wear throughout the day.

Fruity Scent: Invigorating watermelon scent enhances the experience.

Travel-Sized: Convenient small size that can be easily stowed in a pocket or handbag.

The color is too light for those who prefer a darker color.

Image Source- Myntra.com



The SWISS BEAUTY Tint Me On lip balm is enriched with Cocoa Butter, which provides intense moisturizing. Its Cupcake Pink shade gives a light color, perfect for daily use. The balmy texture light provides comfort and is a first-aid among those requiring care and color.

Key Features:

Intensive Moisturizing: Cocoa Butter calms and moisturizes.

Light Tinge: Cupcake Pink shade gives a light color.

Light Formula: Non-greasy and comfortable.

Travel-Friendly: Tiny size for easy use on the move.

The color will wear off fast, and reapplication could be required often.

Image Source- Myntra.com



Nivea Strawberry Shine lip balm provides 24-hour moisture due to its natural oil-loaded formula. Strawberry sweet fragrance and delicate reddish glow make it highly rated by customers. Melt-in moisture formula guarantees silky smooth application, softening and moisturizing lips all day long.

Key Features

Long-Lasting Moisture: 24-hour hydration.

Natural Oils: Condition and protect lips.

Pleasant Aroma: Sweet strawberry scent.

Subtle Shine: Adds a natural reddish tint.

Trusted Brand: From Nivea's trusted skincare family.

It could be too light for those who prefer more color.

It is now more convenient and affordable than ever to find the ideal lip balm that hydrates and provides a hint of color. Whether you need sun protection, heavy hydration, or a pretty color, the above-listed options meet various needs without going over ₹299. FIXDERMA's 4% Kojic acid to Nivea's long-lasting moisturizer—all of them provide something unique. Opt for these affordable options to soften lips, moisturize them, and prettily color them daily.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.