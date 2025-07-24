Quick 4 Step Makeup Guide
A 4 step makeup routine offers quick, polished results. With blush, base, eyes, and lips covered, it’s simple to follow using versatile essentials easily available on Myntra.
A simple 4 step makeup routine is ideal for days when time is limited but you still want to feel put together. Begin with a breathable base, add a natural flush with blush, enhance your eyes subtly, and finish with a tinted lip product. This method keeps your routine minimal yet effective. Myntra offers a well-curated selection of makeup essentials to help you create this routine quickly, ensuring you always step out with confidence and ease.
Maybelline Teddy Tint Lip & Cheek Color
Image Source: Myntra.com
This dual-use tint adds a soft flush to both lips and cheeks with a smooth, buildable texture. Heart Locket offers a warm pink tone that blends effortlessly into natural or glam looks.
Key features:
- Lightweight formula glides easily for a natural, dewy finish on skin and lips
- Buildable pigment lets you control color intensity from sheer to bold
- Compact size makes it easy to carry for mid-day touch-ups
- Creamy texture melts into skin without patching or drying
- May fade quicker on lips compared to long-wear lipsticks
Huda Beauty Empowered Eyeshadow Palette
Image Source: Myntra.com
Unleash bold eye looks with this luxe palette packed with metallics, mattes, and glossy textures. With rich payoff and flattering warm tones, it’s made for serious statement-making moments.
Key features:
- Features 18 highly pigmented shades in matte, shimmer, and cream formulas
- Warm golds, rich browns, and smokey hues offer endless eye look combinations
- Blends smoothly across lids with minimal fallout during application
- Luxury mirrored packaging feels premium and travel-friendly
- Some metallic shades may work best when applied with fingers, not brushes
Maybelline Hypercurl Waterproof Mascara
Image Source: Myntra.com
Designed to hold curl and volume all day, this waterproof mascara enhances lashes without clumping. Its curved brush lifts each lash for a fuller, fluttery finish that stays put through heat and sweat.
Key features:
- Curved wand lifts and separates lashes for an open-eye effect instantly
- Waterproof formula resists smudging even on humid days or long events
- Adds volume without feeling heavy or crunchy on the lashes
- Works well as a daily mascara or layered for more dramatic looks
- Can be difficult to remove completely without a strong oil-based cleanser
L’Oreal Infallible Full Wear Concealer
Image Source: Myntra.com
Cover dark circles, acne, and uneven tone with this full-coverage concealer designed for long wear. The creamy texture sets matte and doesn’t budge, perfect for long days or big events.
Key features:
- Highly pigmented formula covers imperfections with just a small amount
- Amber 312 shade suits medium to tan complexions with warm undertones
- Matte finish reduces shine and keeps skin looking smooth throughout the day
- Doe-foot applicator allows precise spot correction or broader blending
- Can settle into fine lines if not paired with a hydrating base
With just four steps, you can achieve a fresh, well-balanced look without overwhelming your skin. The key is to choose products that work well together and suit your skin tone. A balanced base, flushed cheeks, defined eyes, and a soft lip bring life to your face instantly. You’ll find all the necessary products on Myntra, making it easy to personalize your routine and stay consistent without overspending or overcomplicating the process.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
