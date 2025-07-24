Quick 4 Step Makeup Guide

A simple 4 step makeup routine is ideal for days when time is limited but you still want to feel put together. Begin with a breathable base, add a natural flush with blush, enhance your eyes subtly, and finish with a tinted lip product. This method keeps your routine minimal yet effective. Myntra offers a well-curated selection of makeup essentials to help you create this routine quickly, ensuring you always step out with confidence and ease.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This dual-use tint adds a soft flush to both lips and cheeks with a smooth, buildable texture. Heart Locket offers a warm pink tone that blends effortlessly into natural or glam looks.

Key features:

Lightweight formula glides easily for a natural, dewy finish on skin and lips

Buildable pigment lets you control color intensity from sheer to bold

Compact size makes it easy to carry for mid-day touch-ups

Creamy texture melts into skin without patching or drying

May fade quicker on lips compared to long-wear lipsticks

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Unleash bold eye looks with this luxe palette packed with metallics, mattes, and glossy textures. With rich payoff and flattering warm tones, it’s made for serious statement-making moments.

Key features:

Features 18 highly pigmented shades in matte, shimmer, and cream formulas

Warm golds, rich browns, and smokey hues offer endless eye look combinations

Blends smoothly across lids with minimal fallout during application

Luxury mirrored packaging feels premium and travel-friendly

Some metallic shades may work best when applied with fingers, not brushes

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Designed to hold curl and volume all day, this waterproof mascara enhances lashes without clumping. Its curved brush lifts each lash for a fuller, fluttery finish that stays put through heat and sweat.

Key features:

Curved wand lifts and separates lashes for an open-eye effect instantly

Waterproof formula resists smudging even on humid days or long events

Adds volume without feeling heavy or crunchy on the lashes

Works well as a daily mascara or layered for more dramatic looks

Can be difficult to remove completely without a strong oil-based cleanser

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Cover dark circles, acne, and uneven tone with this full-coverage concealer designed for long wear. The creamy texture sets matte and doesn’t budge, perfect for long days or big events.

Key features:

Highly pigmented formula covers imperfections with just a small amount

Amber 312 shade suits medium to tan complexions with warm undertones

Matte finish reduces shine and keeps skin looking smooth throughout the day

Doe-foot applicator allows precise spot correction or broader blending

Can settle into fine lines if not paired with a hydrating base

With just four steps, you can achieve a fresh, well-balanced look without overwhelming your skin. The key is to choose products that work well together and suit your skin tone. A balanced base, flushed cheeks, defined eyes, and a soft lip bring life to your face instantly. You’ll find all the necessary products on Myntra, making it easy to personalize your routine and stay consistent without overspending or overcomplicating the process.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

