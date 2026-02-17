Radiant Glow Highlighters Collection
Makeup highlighters are essential beauty products designed to enhance the natural glow of the skin by reflecting light on the high points of the face. Available in various formulas such as powder, liquid, cream, and stick, highlighters cater to different skin types and makeup preferences. Powder highlighters are ideal for oily or combination skin, offering a soft, buildable shimmer.
Highlighters come in multiple shades including champagne, gold, rose gold, bronze, and icy tones, allowing users to choose according to their skin tone. Subtle finishes are great for everyday wear, while intense, glittery formulas are perfect for parties and special occasions. When applied correctly on areas like the cheekbones, brow bone, nose bridge, and cupid’s bow, highlighters create a lifted and luminous look.
1. Daily Life Forever52 – Desert Glow 4-Color Highlighter Palette
Image Source: Myntra
The Daily Life Forever52 Desert Glow 4-Color Highlighter Palette brings four radiant shades together in one sleek compact, offering everything from subtle luminosity to bold shimmer. Its powder formula blends smoothly and allows you to mix shades to match your skin tone or mood. Whether you want a natural daytime glow or a striking evening highlight, this palette gives flexibility and glow in one.
Key Features
- Four coordinated highlighter shades in one palette
- Buildable pigment for light to intense shine
- Fine, blendable texture that layers without clumping
- Compact with mirror for easy travel
- Works on cheekbones, brow bone, nose bridge, and shoulders
- Powder texture may accentuate dry patches on very dry skin
- Some shades lean more shimmery than subtle, which might not suit everyday looks
- Requires careful brush blending to avoid fallout
2. SWISS BEAUTY – Drop & Glow Liquid Highlighter Illuminator
Image Source: Myntra
The SWISS BEAUTY Drop & Glow Liquid Highlighter gives skin a fresh, dewy radiance with a lightweight liquid formula. It blends effortlessly into makeup or bare skin to deliver a luminous, glass-skin finish. This liquid highlighter is great for those who want a natural glow that doesn’t feel heavy or cakey.
Key Features
- Liquid, lightweight formulation
- Smooth blend that melts into the skin
- Dewy, natural radiance finish
- Can mix with foundation or wear alone
- Ideal for daily wear and layering for intensity
- Liquid may feel too subtle for bold, party looks
- Some shades might look shimmery rather than metallic
- Not ideal for very oily skin unless set with powder
3. Fashion Colour – Platinum Glow Shine Liquid Highlighter
Image Source: Myntra
The Fashion Colour Platinum Glow Shine Liquid Highlighter adds a high-intensity metallic luminosity to your makeup look. With a rich, liquid texture, it highlights cheekbones and contours with a dazzling sheen. Designed for makeup lovers who enjoy bold shine, this highlighter makes your skin sparkle under lights and cameras.
Key Features
- High-intensity liquid shine finish
- Easy to blend across face and body
- Works well with foundation or over makeup
- Gives a radiant, metallic glow
- Great for festive, evening, or glam looks
- May feel heavy if applied excessively
- Very intense shine might be too dramatic for minimal looks
- Can emphasize texture or pores on close view
4. Maliao – Glam Glow Liquid Highlighter
Image Source: Myntra
The Maliao Glam Glow Liquid Highlighter is designed for a glossy, luminous effect that enhances any makeup style. Its smooth liquid formula delivers a youthful, radiant finish and can be layered for more dimension. Ideal for both everyday highlight and evening glamour, this product gives skin an instant light-catching boost.
Key Features
- Lightweight liquid for radiant glow
- Blendable and buildable formula
- Complements many skin tones
- Adds youthful luminosity without heaviness
- Works under or over makeup
- Lighter formula may need layering for noticeable shine
- May not last as long on oily skin without setting
- Shimmer particles can shift if touched frequently
Different makeup highlighters offer versatile ways to enhance facial features and achieve a glowing complexion. Whether you prefer a natural everyday glow or a bold, radiant shine for special events, there is a highlighter formula and shade suited to your needs. Choosing the right texture and tone can elevate your makeup look effortlessly, adding dimension, brightness, and confidence to your overall appearance.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
