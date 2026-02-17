Radiant Glow Highlighters Collection

Highlighters come in multiple shades including champagne, gold, rose gold, bronze, and icy tones, allowing users to choose according to their skin tone. Subtle finishes are great for everyday wear, while intense, glittery formulas are perfect for parties and special occasions. When applied correctly on areas like the cheekbones, brow bone, nose bridge, and cupid’s bow, highlighters create a lifted and luminous look.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Daily Life Forever52 Desert Glow 4-Color Highlighter Palette brings four radiant shades together in one sleek compact, offering everything from subtle luminosity to bold shimmer. Its powder formula blends smoothly and allows you to mix shades to match your skin tone or mood. Whether you want a natural daytime glow or a striking evening highlight, this palette gives flexibility and glow in one.

Key Features

Four coordinated highlighter shades in one palette

Buildable pigment for light to intense shine

Fine, blendable texture that layers without clumping

Compact with mirror for easy travel

Works on cheekbones, brow bone, nose bridge, and shoulders

Powder texture may accentuate dry patches on very dry skin

Some shades lean more shimmery than subtle, which might not suit everyday looks

Requires careful brush blending to avoid fallout

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The SWISS BEAUTY Drop & Glow Liquid Highlighter gives skin a fresh, dewy radiance with a lightweight liquid formula. It blends effortlessly into makeup or bare skin to deliver a luminous, glass-skin finish. This liquid highlighter is great for those who want a natural glow that doesn’t feel heavy or cakey.

Key Features

Liquid, lightweight formulation

Smooth blend that melts into the skin

Dewy, natural radiance finish

Can mix with foundation or wear alone

Ideal for daily wear and layering for intensity

Liquid may feel too subtle for bold, party looks

Some shades might look shimmery rather than metallic

Not ideal for very oily skin unless set with powder

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Fashion Colour Platinum Glow Shine Liquid Highlighter adds a high-intensity metallic luminosity to your makeup look. With a rich, liquid texture, it highlights cheekbones and contours with a dazzling sheen. Designed for makeup lovers who enjoy bold shine, this highlighter makes your skin sparkle under lights and cameras.

Key Features

High-intensity liquid shine finish

Easy to blend across face and body

Works well with foundation or over makeup

Gives a radiant, metallic glow

Great for festive, evening, or glam looks

May feel heavy if applied excessively

Very intense shine might be too dramatic for minimal looks

Can emphasize texture or pores on close view

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Maliao Glam Glow Liquid Highlighter is designed for a glossy, luminous effect that enhances any makeup style. Its smooth liquid formula delivers a youthful, radiant finish and can be layered for more dimension. Ideal for both everyday highlight and evening glamour, this product gives skin an instant light-catching boost.

Key Features

Lightweight liquid for radiant glow

Blendable and buildable formula

Complements many skin tones

Adds youthful luminosity without heaviness

Works under or over makeup

Lighter formula may need layering for noticeable shine

May not last as long on oily skin without setting

Shimmer particles can shift if touched frequently

Different makeup highlighters offer versatile ways to enhance facial features and achieve a glowing complexion. Whether you prefer a natural everyday glow or a bold, radiant shine for special events, there is a highlighter formula and shade suited to your needs. Choosing the right texture and tone can elevate your makeup look effortlessly, adding dimension, brightness, and confidence to your overall appearance.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.