Refresh and Rejuvenate with Body Washes from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale
Body wash is a daily essential that cleanses your skin gently while keeping it refreshed and moisturized. Whether you prefer soothing, fragrance-rich formulas or nourishing, skin-friendly ingredients, body washes cater to all skin types and preferences. During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June), you can explore a wide variety of body washes from trusted brands at amazing discounts.
From invigorating scents to moisturizing blends, this sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your bathing routine with quality products that leave your skin feeling clean, soft, and revitalized—without splurging. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers to pamper your skin every day!
1. Pears Pure & Gentle Body Wash with Pure Glycerin
Image Source: Myntra.com
Pears Pure & Gentle Body Wash is a classic formula designed to cleanse the skin gently while maintaining its natural moisture balance. Enriched with pure glycerin, this body wash keeps your skin soft, smooth, and hydrated after every shower, making it ideal for sensitive and dry skin.
Key Features:
- Contains pure glycerin for deep hydration
- Gentle and mild cleansing formula
- Suitable for sensitive skin and daily use
- Soap-free and dermatologically tested
- Leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed
Cons:
- Mild fragrance might be too subtle for some users
- May not create rich foam for those who prefer a bubbly wash
- Limited scent options
2. Marks & Spencer Royal Jelly Body Wash with Honey
Image Source: Myntra.com
This luxurious body wash by Marks & Spencer combines the nourishing benefits of royal jelly and honey to gently cleanse and soften the skin. It provides a rich lather that leaves the skin feeling pampered, hydrated, and delicately fragranced.
Key Features:
- Infused with royal jelly and honey for natural nourishment
- Creates a creamy, moisturizing lather
- Helps to soften and smooth dry skin
- Suitable for all skin types
- Elegant, mild honey fragrance
Cons:
- Slightly pricier than regular body washes
- Fragrance might be overpowering for sensitive noses
- Not specifically formulated for very sensitive skin
3. Bath & Body Works In The Stars Body Wash
Image Source: Myntra.com
Bath & Body Works’ In The Stars Body Wash is a fragrance-forward, luxurious shower gel that transforms your daily cleansing routine into a sensory experience. With notes of amber, sandalwood, and creamy vanilla, it leaves a lasting, glamorous scent on your skin.
Key Features:
- Rich, moisturizing formula with vibrant fragrance
- Scent inspired by amber, sandalwood, and vanilla
- Lathers well and rinses off easily
- Suitable for normal to dry skin
- Ideal for fragrance lovers
Cons:
- Fragrance may be too strong for sensitive skin or noses
- Price point is higher than average
- Some users may find it less hydrating than other body washes
4. Carlton London Blush Shower Gel
Image Source: Myntra.com
Carlton London Blush Shower Gel offers a refreshing and invigorating cleanse with a delicate floral fragrance. The gel formula cleanses thoroughly without stripping moisture, making it perfect for daily use and suitable for all skin types.
Key Features:
- Floral, fresh fragrance with a hint of blush scent
- Gel texture that creates a good lather
- Gentle cleansing that doesn’t dry out skin
- Suitable for everyday use
- Affordable and easily available
Cons:
- Fragrance might be light for some users
- May not be moisturizing enough for very dry skin
- Packaging could be improved for easier dispensing
A great body wash not only cleanses but also nourishes and uplifts your skin and senses. With the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May to 12th June), you can explore a wide range of luxurious and gentle body washes—from the pure and moisturizing Pears formula, to the rich honey-infused care by Marks & Spencer, the fragrant indulgence of Bath & Body Works, and the fresh, vibrant feel of Carlton London.
