Refreshing Scrubs for Radiant Skin – Top Picks on Myntra’s Diwali Sale

Body and face scrubs are an essential component of a skincare routine that allows eliminating dead skins, enhancing blood flow, and exposing beautiful and healthy skin. Full of natural extracts and cool fragrances, these scrubs are an exfoliating experience, which will make the house look like a spa. Whether one wants fruity blends, energy boosting coffee or a herbal scrub, there is always something that fits all skin types and choices.With the Myntra Diwali Sale, one can not help but pile up on such skincare necessities. Make them part of your daily and have smooth, glowing and refreshed skin with the full benefit of treating yourself to a luxurious self-care experience every single day..

Image Source – Myntra.com



This pineapple sugar scrub gently exfoliates the skin, leaving it soft and refreshed. Its natural fruit extracts nourish while removing dead skin cells, making it perfect for face and body use.

Key Features:

Contains natural pineapple extracts for nourishment

Sugar granules gently exfoliate skin

Suitable for face and body use

Leaves skin soft, smooth, and refreshed

May feel slightly coarse for sensitive skin

Image Source – Myntra.com



This scrub blends peaches and lemon to reduce tan and smoothen bumpy skin. Its natural formulation helps brighten the skin while promoting gentle exfoliation.

Key Features:

Peaches and lemon work to reduce tan

Helps smoothen bumps and rough texture

Gentle formula suitable for regular use

Leaves skin fresh and bright

May require careful use on sensitive areas

Image Source – Myntra.com



Enriched with strawberry extracts, this scrub invigorates the skin while removing impurities. It provides a gentle exfoliation and a naturally fresh, fruity scent for a refreshing experience.

Key Features:

Strawberry extracts refresh and nourish skin

Exfoliates dead skin gently

Suitable for face and body application

Leaves skin soft with a fresh fragrance

May not be ideal for very dry skin

Image Source – Myntra.com



This coffee scrub energizes the skin while exfoliating, helping to improve blood circulation and leaving the body revitalized. Perfect for a spa-like experience at home.

Key Features:

Coffee extracts energize and refresh skin

Exfoliates and removes dead cells effectively

Promotes smoother and softer skin

Natural ingredients ensure gentle care

May feel slightly strong for sensitive skin

