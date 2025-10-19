Refreshing Scrubs for Radiant Skin – Top Picks on Myntra’s Diwali Sale
Exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin with fruity and energizing scrubs. Shop Myntra’s face and body scrub collection during the Diwali Sale, live till 19th October, for smooth and glowing skin.
Body and face scrubs are an essential component of a skincare routine that allows eliminating dead skins, enhancing blood flow, and exposing beautiful and healthy skin. Full of natural extracts and cool fragrances, these scrubs are an exfoliating experience, which will make the house look like a spa. Whether one wants fruity blends, energy boosting coffee or a herbal scrub, there is always something that fits all skin types and choices.With the Myntra Diwali Sale, one can not help but pile up on such skincare necessities. Make them part of your daily and have smooth, glowing and refreshed skin with the full benefit of treating yourself to a luxurious self-care experience every single day..
Seaqua Pineapple Sugar Face & Body Scrub
This pineapple sugar scrub gently exfoliates the skin, leaving it soft and refreshed. Its natural fruit extracts nourish while removing dead skin cells, making it perfect for face and body use.
Key Features:
- Contains natural pineapple extracts for nourishment
- Sugar granules gently exfoliate skin
- Suitable for face and body use
- Leaves skin soft, smooth, and refreshed
- May feel slightly coarse for sensitive skin
Plix Peaches & Lemon Scrub
This scrub blends peaches and lemon to reduce tan and smoothen bumpy skin. Its natural formulation helps brighten the skin while promoting gentle exfoliation.
Key Features:
- Peaches and lemon work to reduce tan
- Helps smoothen bumps and rough texture
- Gentle formula suitable for regular use
- Leaves skin fresh and bright
- May require careful use on sensitive areas
FeelHigh Strawberry Extract Face & Body Scrub
Enriched with strawberry extracts, this scrub invigorates the skin while removing impurities. It provides a gentle exfoliation and a naturally fresh, fruity scent for a refreshing experience.
Key Features:
- Strawberry extracts refresh and nourish skin
- Exfoliates dead skin gently
- Suitable for face and body application
- Leaves skin soft with a fresh fragrance
- May not be ideal for very dry skin
Biotique Advanced Organics Coffee Energizing Body Scrub
This coffee scrub energizes the skin while exfoliating, helping to improve blood circulation and leaving the body revitalized. Perfect for a spa-like experience at home.
Key Features:
- Coffee extracts energize and refresh skin
- Exfoliates and removes dead cells effectively
- Promotes smoother and softer skin
- Natural ingredients ensure gentle care
- May feel slightly strong for sensitive skin
