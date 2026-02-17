Repair & Hair Fall Control Shampoos
Shampoo is an essential hair care product designed to cleanse the scalp and hair by removing dirt, oil, sweat, and product buildup. It helps maintain scalp hygiene while keeping hair fresh, soft, and manageable. Different types of shampoos are formulated to address specific hair concerns such as dryness, dandruff, hair fall, frizz control, color protection, and damage repair.
Modern shampoos often include nourishing ingredients like keratin, argan oil, biotin, aloe vera, and natural extracts that not only cleanse but also strengthen and protect the hair. From sulfate-free formulas for gentle cleansing to anti-dandruff and volumizing variants, shampoos are tailored to suit various hair types including oily, dry, curly, straight, and chemically treated hair.
1. Streax Professional – Canvoline Shampoo for Keratin Treated & Straightened Hair
Image Source: Myntra
The Streax Professional Canvoline Shampoo is specially designed for keratin-treated, straightened, or chemically smoothed hair. Its gentle cleansing formula removes dirt and light buildup without stripping the hair of essential keratin or moisture. This shampoo helps maintain the silky smoothness and shine achieved from salon treatments, while keeping frizz under control. It’s ideal for those who want to extend the life of their straightening or keratin results.
Key Features
- Formulated specifically for keratin treated and straightened hair
- Gently cleanses without harsh sulfates
- Helps retain smoothness and shine
- Controls frizz and enhances manageability
- Suitable for regular use after salon treatments
- May feel mild for heavy-product buildup or oily scalps
- Not ideal for deep clarification
- Results depend on consistent use
2. MATRIX – InstaCure Professional Liquid Protein Shampoo for Damaged Hair
Image Source: Myntra
Matrix InstaCure Professional Liquid Protein Shampoo targets damaged and weakened hair with a nourishing protein-rich formula. Designed to fortify hair from the inside out, this shampoo helps strengthen strands, reduce breakage, and improve overall texture. It cleanses effectively while delivering much-needed protein support to stressed hair, giving it a healthier, resilient look.
Key Features
- Protein-enriched formula to strengthen weakened hair
- Helps reduce breakage and stress on strands
- Effective cleansing that doesn’t leave hair brittle
- Improves manageability and texture with regular use
- Ideal for fragile, chemically treated, or over-styled hair
- Protein formulas can feel heavy on very fine hair
- May require conditioner or mask afterward
- Not aimed at oil control or dandruff concerns
3. L’Oréal Professionnel – Absolut Repair Molecular Sulfate-Free Deep Repairing Shampoo
Image Source: Myntra
The L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo is a sulfate-free formula engineered to repair and replenish extremely damaged hair. It uses a targeted molecular repair system to reinforce and restore hair fibers while gently cleansing. This shampoo is ideal for dry, brittle, porous, or chemically treated hair that needs intensive care without harsh surfactants.
Key Features
- Sulfate-free cleansing for gentle care
- Molecular repair ingredients strengthen damaged strands
- Restores softness, shine, and smoothness
- Helps repair split ends and rough texture
- Suitable for daily or frequent use
- Premium price point
- May feel too rich for oily hair types
- Best paired with conditioner/mask for full benefit
4. Forest Essentials – Hair Cleanser Bhringraj & Shikakai Shampoo for Hair Fall
Image Source: Myntra
Forest Essentials Hair Cleanser with Bhringraj & Shikakai is a natural, Ayurvedic shampoo formulated to reduce hair fall and promote scalp health. Infused with traditional botanical ingredients, it gently cleanses while nourishing roots and strengthening hair from the base. This cleanser is ideal for those who prefer a plant-based hair care approach with holistic benefits.
Key Features
- Enriched with bhringraj and shikakai for hair strengthening
- Natural, Ayurvedic formulation
- Helps reduce hair fall and improve scalp health
- Gentle cleansing without synthetic sulfates
- Adds shine and natural softness
- Higher price compared to regular shampoos
- May not lather as much as conventional shampoos
- Results take time and regular use
Shampoo plays a vital role in maintaining healthy hair and scalp. Choosing the right shampoo according to your hair type and concern can significantly improve hair texture, shine, and overall health. With consistent use and proper hair care routine, the right shampoo helps achieve clean, strong, and vibrant-looking hair effortlessly. ✨
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
