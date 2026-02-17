Repair & Hair Fall Control Shampoos

Modern shampoos often include nourishing ingredients like keratin, argan oil, biotin, aloe vera, and natural extracts that not only cleanse but also strengthen and protect the hair. From sulfate-free formulas for gentle cleansing to anti-dandruff and volumizing variants, shampoos are tailored to suit various hair types including oily, dry, curly, straight, and chemically treated hair.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Streax Professional Canvoline Shampoo is specially designed for keratin-treated, straightened, or chemically smoothed hair. Its gentle cleansing formula removes dirt and light buildup without stripping the hair of essential keratin or moisture. This shampoo helps maintain the silky smoothness and shine achieved from salon treatments, while keeping frizz under control. It’s ideal for those who want to extend the life of their straightening or keratin results.

Key Features

Formulated specifically for keratin treated and straightened hair

Gently cleanses without harsh sulfates

Helps retain smoothness and shine

Controls frizz and enhances manageability

Suitable for regular use after salon treatments

May feel mild for heavy-product buildup or oily scalps

Not ideal for deep clarification

Results depend on consistent use

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Matrix InstaCure Professional Liquid Protein Shampoo targets damaged and weakened hair with a nourishing protein-rich formula. Designed to fortify hair from the inside out, this shampoo helps strengthen strands, reduce breakage, and improve overall texture. It cleanses effectively while delivering much-needed protein support to stressed hair, giving it a healthier, resilient look.

Key Features

Protein-enriched formula to strengthen weakened hair

Helps reduce breakage and stress on strands

Effective cleansing that doesn’t leave hair brittle

Improves manageability and texture with regular use

Ideal for fragile, chemically treated, or over-styled hair

Protein formulas can feel heavy on very fine hair

May require conditioner or mask afterward

Not aimed at oil control or dandruff concerns

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The L’Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo is a sulfate-free formula engineered to repair and replenish extremely damaged hair. It uses a targeted molecular repair system to reinforce and restore hair fibers while gently cleansing. This shampoo is ideal for dry, brittle, porous, or chemically treated hair that needs intensive care without harsh surfactants.

Key Features

Sulfate-free cleansing for gentle care

Molecular repair ingredients strengthen damaged strands

Restores softness, shine, and smoothness

Helps repair split ends and rough texture

Suitable for daily or frequent use

Premium price point

May feel too rich for oily hair types

Best paired with conditioner/mask for full benefit

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Forest Essentials Hair Cleanser with Bhringraj & Shikakai is a natural, Ayurvedic shampoo formulated to reduce hair fall and promote scalp health. Infused with traditional botanical ingredients, it gently cleanses while nourishing roots and strengthening hair from the base. This cleanser is ideal for those who prefer a plant-based hair care approach with holistic benefits.

Key Features

Enriched with bhringraj and shikakai for hair strengthening

Natural, Ayurvedic formulation

Helps reduce hair fall and improve scalp health

Gentle cleansing without synthetic sulfates

Adds shine and natural softness

Higher price compared to regular shampoos

May not lather as much as conventional shampoos

Results take time and regular use

Shampoo plays a vital role in maintaining healthy hair and scalp. Choosing the right shampoo according to your hair type and concern can significantly improve hair texture, shine, and overall health. With consistent use and proper hair care routine, the right shampoo helps achieve clean, strong, and vibrant-looking hair effortlessly. ✨

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.