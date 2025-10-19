Salon-Perfect Nails at Home – Shop Myntra’s Diwali Sale!

If you love colorful, spectacular, and long-lasting nail lacquer, you’ve come to the right place. Our top 4 picks from trusted brands like Lakme, Elle 18, Swiss Beauty, and Mars bring a lustrous, salon-style finish to your nails in just minutes!Whether you're getting ready for a Diwali party, a date night, or just want to add everyday glam.

Lakme has a long history of beauty, which is represented in this bold nail polish shade .True Wear Color Crush. It’s a pop of color in a sleek and modern 6ml bottle. The long-wearing formula is easy to apply with a smooth brush and dries quite fast, which is great news for new ones and experts.

Key Features:

Rich pop of color .

Long-lasting.

Travel-friendly.

Smooth brush for even coverage.

May require 2-3 coats to be fully opaque

Give yourself a mood boost with Elle 18 Nail Pops . In a fun and often quirky 5ml bottle, this energy nail polish is for college girls and other ladies who like a little twist to the plain. This shade has a youthful and fun feel, suitable for your beauty world!

Key Features:

Affordable and trendy

Small and easy to travel with

Dries fast for quick touch-ups

Great for everyday wear

The finish does not seem to last more than 2-3 days without a topcoat

The Shade 40 Color Splash Nail Polish by Swiss Beauty gives your nails a glam to achieve a professional look without professional use. The fast drying and ultra pigmented formula is perfect for those days where you don't have time .You also get great value and trendy style.

Key Features:

Fast-drying formula.

High-gloss finish.

Great pigmentation in 1-2 coats.

Lasts well for 4-5 days

may got removed in few days.

Step into a cosmic color world with Mars Cosmic Hue Nail Paint . This ultra-glossy nail polish is a great size . It’s the perfect companion for festive seasons or night outs.Looking for nail colors that stand out? Mars Cosmic Hue brings you bold, bright, and beautiful shades that give your nails a cosmic shine! With smooth application and a glossy finish, this nail paint dries quickly and lasts long perfect for parties, festivals, or everyday glam.

Key Features:

Ultra-glossy finish.

Great 10ml size.

High quality.

Easy application with great coverage.

It does take a little bit longer to dry compared to other products.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article