Scent-sational Savings: Perfume Deals at the Fashion Carnival Sale
From February 6th to 12th, Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale will offer incredible reductions on women's perfumes. Discover luxury perfumes like Clinique Happy, Carolina Herrera 212 NYC, Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia, and Good Girl at great prices. Whether you favor fresh, flowery, or woody scents, find the right fit before the deal ends.
Prepare to satisfy your senses without emptying your pocket! The Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale has arrived, providing you with scent-national bargains on a diverse choice of women's perfumes. From historical fragrances to the most recent designer innovations, this deal is a perfume lover's delight. Mark your calendars for this olfactory festival, which runs from February 6th to February 12th. Don't pass up this opportunity to find your new signature perfume or stock up on your favorites at unbeatable pricing. Whether you prefer flowery notes, woody undertones, or something more exotic, the Fashion Carnival Sale offers the ideal perfume for you.
1. Clinique Women Happy Perfume Spray 100 ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
Clinique Women Happy Perfume Spray is a vibrant and refreshing fragrance that captures the essence of joy and positivity. Infused with citrusy and floral notes, this perfume offers a light, uplifting scent that’s perfect for everyday wear.
Key Features:
- Top Note: Grapefruit – Adds a refreshing and zesty opening
- Middle Note: Bergamot – Enhances the scent with a floral-citrus balance
- Bottom Note: Lemon – Provides a tangy, lingering freshness
- Medium Strength: Noticeable but not overpowering
- Long-Lasting Scent: Offers decent longevity without being too intense
- Citrus-Heavy Scent: Might not appeal to those preferring warmer or muskier fragrances
2. Carolina Herrera Women 212 NYC Eau de Toilette 60ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
Carolina Herrera 212 NYC Eau de Toilette is a modern and vibrant fragrance designed for the dynamic, confident woman. With a fresh, fruity, and floral blend, this perfume perfectly balances elegance and energy, making it ideal for both daytime and evening wear.
Key Features:
- Top Notes: Orange Blossom, Mandarin Orange, Cactus Flower, Bergamot – Fresh and zesty opening
- Heart Notes: White Camellia, Rose, Jasmine – Elegant floral essence
- Base Notes: Sandalwood, Musk – Adds warmth and depth
- Strong Strength: Noticeable and long-lasting
- Pulse Point Application: Best applied to wrists, neck, and behind the ears for optimal effect
- Fruity-Floral Scent: May not appeal to those who prefer musky or woody fragrances
3. Estée Lauder Women Beautiful Magnolia Long-Lasting Eau De Parfum Spray - 30ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia is a romantic and sophisticated Eau de Parfum designed for women who love fresh and floral fragrances. This scent captures the delicate and luminous essence of magnolia flowers, blended with soft rose and deep sandalwood notes. Ideal for daytime wear, it evokes feelings of femininity, confidence, and elegance.
Key Features:
- Top Note: Magnolia – A fresh and radiant floral opening
- Middle Note: Rose – A timeless and romantic heart note
- Base Note: Sandalwood – Adds warmth and depth for a sensual finish
- Long-Lasting Scent: Ensures all-day freshness
- Perfect for Daytime Wear: Light yet captivating fragrance
- Strong Strength: Might be intense for those who prefer light scents
4. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum – 80ml
Image Source- Myntra.com
Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum is a bold, sensual, and sophisticated fragrance designed for the confident, modern woman. Housed in the iconic stiletto-shaped bottle, this perfume blends woody and floral notes for an irresistible contrast of light and dark.
Key Features:
- Fragrance Family: Woody & Earthy
- Top Notes: Almond, Coffee – A rich and bold opening
- Middle Notes: Tuberose, Jasmine – A floral heart that adds elegance
- Base Notes: Tonka Bean, Cocoa, Sandalwood – Warm, creamy, and sensual finish
- Signature Stiletto Bottle: A statement of power and femininity
- Nighttime Wear: Not ideal for daytime or office settings
Whether you're looking for a fresh daytime aroma, a romantic floral perfume, or a powerful and attractive fragrance, Myntra's Fashion Carnival Sale offers it all. With exceptional prices on luxury and designer perfumes, now is the time to discover your signature smell or add to your collection. From the zesty vibrance of Clinique Happy to the subtle allure of Carolina Herrera Good Girl, these scents are suitable for any mood or occasion. Don't miss out—purchase your favorite scents before the deal closes on February 12th.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
