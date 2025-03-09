Scrub Your Way to Savings: Holi Face Scrub Offers

Wheel of delight for you and your wallet this Holi on discounts on face scrubs. 'Scrub Away Your Savings' ensures a freshened face without a heavy expense. Choose from an exhaustive list of exfoliating scrubs that carefully detoxify your skin, adjusting somewhere between soothing formulas to invigorating scrubs. Delightfully tempting deals on an infinite range of face scrubs extend even to online giants such as Amazon this Holi. Don't miss out on this chance to pamper your holistic self and get ready for Holi with an incredibly attractive and healthy complexion.

1. The Body Shop Vitamin C Daily Glow Cleansing Polish, 100ML

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The Body Shop Vitamin C Daily Glow Cleansing Polish is a super gentle yet effective polish-cleanser formulated for dull, tired skin. It rejuvenates the lifeless skin and gives you a fresh glow inside. It is packed with quality Vitamin-C that removes dead skin cells from the surface and upholds the skin's natural luster.

Key Highlights:

Vitamin C Infusion – Works for glowing skin and combats dullness.

Exfoliating – Contains micro-exfoliating particles that help remove dead cells.

Daily Cleansing - Gentle enough for daily use and gives the skin a fresh, bright appearance.

Not for Sensitive Skin Types - Exfoliating particles may be too harsh for sensitive skin.

2. Raw Essentials Exfoliating Face Scrub, 100g

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

For effective cleansing and exfoliation, this soap-free and sulfate-free formulation comes with many benefits. It gently takes off dead skin cells, unclogs and cools skin pores with its enriching properties of natural apricot granules mixed with aloe vera liquid and menthol, giving it a refreshing and radiant look.

Key Highlights:

Deep Exfoliation – Apricot granules eliminate dead cells and impurities.

Brightening & Refreshing: Menthol cooling is guaranteed to give a smooth and glowing skin.

Hydration & Nourishment: Soothe and moisturize the skin with extracts of aloe vera and chamomile.

Mild Fragrance – Some may wish it were fragrance-free.

3. The Face Shop Smart Peeling White Jewel Gentle Exfoliator (120ml)

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

This exfoliating scrub is truly extraordinary in getting rid of dead skin cells, tan and blackheads, leaving your skin fair and glowing.

Key Highlights:

Exfoliation - Gently eliminates dead skin cells without being abrasive.

Skin Texture- Pearl powder increases radiance and glow while significantly improving skin texture and clarity.

Honey extract- Maintains hydration and nourishment, keeping the skin soft and moist.

Paraben-free with Skin-Friendly Ingredients: Contains no harsh chemicals for safe daily use.

Not suitable for oily and acne-prone skin- May not work for those needing a stronger exfoliating scrub.

4. Asaya Exfoliating Face Scrub | Powder-to-Foam Cleanser (70g)

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

Asaya Exfoliating Face Scrub consists of an innovative powder-to-foam formulation extraordinaire that combines Korean rice, pineapple, and papaya enzymes to exfoliate and brighten the skin most gently. Unlike ordinary liquid scrubs, the powder here transforms into creamy foam when water is added, offering a gentle-from-within cleanse without stripping skin hydration and friendly with the pH.

Key Highlights:

Powder-to-Foam Technology – Fine powder transforms into a rich foaming cleanser.

Brightens & Smoothens – Rice bran helps even skin tone and enhances radiance.

Non-Stripping & pH Balancing – Preserves the skin barrier while maintaining hydration.

Requires Mixing with Water – More effort is needed to activate this scrub than with pre-mixed options.

This Holi, give your skin the glow it deserves by taking advantage of incredible discounts on the best face scrubs. For a refreshing boost from The Body Shop, try the Vitamin C Daily Glow Cleansing Polish; Raw Essentials' Apricot Scrub offers deep exfoliation; the Smart Peeling White Jewel Exfoliator from The Face Shop features mild peeling; and there's Asaya's revolutionary powder-to-foam cleanser. Now is the perfect time to refresh your skin on a budget, thanks to limited-time offers from Amazon. You will have fun shopping for these skin-enhancing products to make sure you look fresh and celebrate Holi with a brighter face. Don't forget to grab your favourite products before they run out.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.