Serums for Hair Growth, Glow & Gloss

It's not just about fashion upgrades it’s also the perfect time to invest in high-performance serums for your hair and skin. From Ayurvedic scalp treatments to vitamin C glow boosters and gloss-enhancing hair serums, these products are designed to solve real concerns like hair fall, greying, dull skin, and frizz. Whether you want stronger roots, radiant skin, or silky smooth hair, these carefully picked serums deliver visible results without complicated routines now at sale prices that make self-care irresistible.

Indulekha Bringha Hair Growth Treatment is an Ayurvedic scalp serum trusted for addressing hair fall and thinning. Enriched with Bringharaj and other herbs, it works directly on the scalp to strengthen roots and stimulate growth. Its applicator-based design ensures targeted use, making it ideal for people dealing with weak hair, stress-related hair fall, or early thinning concerns.

Key Features:

Ayurvedic formulation with Bringharaj..

Helps reduce hair fall and improve growth.

Direct scalp application for better absorption.

Clinically inspired herbal blend.

Results may take time with consistent use.

The Chemist at Play 10% Vitamin C Face Serum is designed for those seeking brighter, healthier-looking skin. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it helps reduce dullness and uneven tone while boosting natural radiance. Ideal for beginners and daily use, this serum fits seamlessly into morning or night skincare routines without feeling sticky or heavy.

Key Features:

10% Vitamin C for visible glow.

Lightweight, non-greasy texture.

Helps improve skin brightness and tone.

Suitable for daily skincare routines.

Small quantity may finish quickly.

ThriveCo Anti Grey Hair Prime Serum is a modern solution for those noticing early greying. Formulated to nourish hair follicles and support natural pigmentation, this serum focuses on scalp health while improving hair texture. With regular use, it helps strengthen strands and supports healthier-looking hair from root to tip.

Key Features:

Targets early signs of grey hair.

Nourishes scalp and hair roots.

Lightweight and easy to apply.

Suitable for regular use.

Works best as a preventive, not instant fix.

Streax Professional Vitariche Gloss Hair Serum is a salon-inspired product that delivers instant smoothness and shine. Designed for all hair types, it tames frizz, adds gloss, and makes hair more manageable. Perfect for everyday styling, this serum enhances hair appearance without weighing it down.

Key Features:

Adds instant shine and softness.

Controls frizz effectively.

Suitable for all hair types.

Lightweight, non-sticky formula.

Focuses on appearance more than repair.

This is the ideal moment to refresh your beauty shelf with serums that truly perform. From Indulekha’s Ayurvedic hair growth solution to Chemist at Play’s glow-boosting vitamin C, and from ThriveCo’s anti-grey care to Streax’s glossy finish each product addresses a specific concern with ease and effectiveness. These serums simplify self-care while delivering visible improvements over time. With attractive sale prices, there’s no better time to invest in healthier hair and glowing skin. Choose the right serum, stay consistent, and let your beauty routine work smarter this season.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.