Shield Your Skin: The Ultimate Guide to Everyday Sunscreens

Broad-spectrum sunscreens offer protection against both UVA and UVB rays, making them ideal for daily use. Whether you're outdoors or near windows, regular use of sunscreen helps maintain healthy, youthful skin and is a vital step in any skincare routine.

WishCare’s Niacinamide Oil Balance Sunscreen is crafted specifically for oily and acne-prone skin. With SPF 50, it provides strong protection against UVA and UVB rays. Its star ingredients—niacinamide and oats—not only soothe irritated skin but also help in controlling oil production. The lightweight, fluid texture settles into a matte finish, making it comfortable for daily wear in humid and hot climates.

Key Features:

High SPF 50 protection against UV rays

Niacinamide helps reduce excess oil and blemishes

Oat extract calms and nourishes sensitive skin

Matte, non-greasy finish ideal for oily/combination skin

Lightweight and fast-absorbing texture

Cons:

May feel slightly drying for people with dry skin

Can leave a mild white cast on deeper skin tones

Needs proper cleansing to avoid build-up

Dr. Sheth’s Sunscreen is developed keeping Indian skin tones and environmental conditions in mind. With broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++, it offers ample protection from sun damage while being gentle on sensitive skin. The texture is creamy yet light, and it blends in well without leaving a greasy residue. It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making it a practical everyday option.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum protection with SPF 50 PA+++

Dermatologist-developed for Indian skin

Non-comedogenic and safe for sensitive skin

Lightweight cream that blends easily

Can be worn under makeup

Cons:

May sting slightly if applied near the eyes

Packaging may vary and sometimes lead to dispensing issues

Not ideal for very oily skin types due to creamier texture

WOW Skin Science presents a unique sunscreen gel infused with Japanese yuzu (a citrus fruit), vitamin C, and five ceramides that work together to brighten, protect, and hydrate the skin. This dewy gel formula is ideal for those looking for sun protection with added skincare benefits. It helps in improving skin texture, boosting hydration, and delivering a radiant glow.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ broad-spectrum protection

Infused with antioxidant-rich vitamin C and yuzu

5 ceramides help restore skin barrier and retain moisture

Dewy, non-sticky gel formula

Enhances glow and skin smoothness

Cons:

Not suitable for oily skin due to dewy finish

May leave skin feeling tacky in humid conditions

Strong citrus scent might not suit everyone

SunScoop’s Skin Brightening Sunscreen is a multi-tasker, offering UV protection along with skin tone enhancement. It is enriched with brightening ingredients like licorice and antioxidants that help fade dark spots and even out skin tone over time. This sunscreen absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast, making it ideal for daily use under makeup or on its own.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ for strong sun protection

Formulated with brightening agents like licorice extract

Lightweight, non-greasy, and quick-absorbing

No white cast—suitable for all skin tones

Ideal for dull or pigmented skin

Cons:

May not provide enough hydration for dry skin types

Some users may find the texture too thin

Needs frequent reapplication for extended sun exposure

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable part of any effective skincare routine, playing a vital role in protecting the skin from harmful UV rays that cause sunburn, premature aging, dark spots, and even skin cancer. Today’s sunscreens go beyond basic protection, offering added benefits like hydration, oil control, brightening, and skin barrier support. Whether you have oily, dry, sensitive, or combination skin, there's a sunscreen tailored to your needs.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.