Shine in Style: Best Lip Gloss Picks from Myntra End of Reason Sale

FAE Beauty’s Hydrating Peptide Lip Gloss is designed to be more than just a cosmetic—it’s a lip treatment in a gloss form. Enriched with nourishing peptides and hydrating ingredients, this gloss helps to improve lip texture over time while delivering a glass-like shine. Lightweight and non-sticky, it is ideal for those who want a natural glow with added skincare benefits. Its clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula makes it a great option for conscious beauty lovers.

Key Features:

Contains peptides to support lip hydration and repair

Glossy, non-sticky finish

Vegan and cruelty-free

Subtle tint options for a natural look

Comfortable for all-day wear

Cons:

May require frequent reapplication

Limited high-pigment options

Slightly expensive for a minimalist look

This lip gloss from Victoria’s Secret combines glamour and care. Infused with jojoba oil and vitamin E, it moisturizes the lips while delivering high-impact shine. The formula feels smooth and comfortable, perfect for daily wear or layering over lipstick. It’s available in a variety of shades, from clear to shimmering tones, adding a luxurious touch to any makeup look.

Key Features:

Enriched with jojoba oil and vitamin E for added moisture

Glossy finish with shimmer options

Lightweight and smooth application

Classic VS-style packaging

Versatile for day and night wear

Cons:

May feel sticky after long wear

Scented formula may not suit sensitive users

Gloss may fade quicker without reapplication

Typsy Beauty’s High Glossy Lip Gloss is perfect for those who love bold shine and vibrant color. Known for its fashion-forward packaging and inclusive approach, this gloss delivers a punch of shine without compromising comfort. With hydrating properties and a cushiony feel, it adds both moisture and drama to your lips. A go-to choice for glam looks and special occasions.

Key Features:

Intense high-gloss finish

Available in a variety of playful and trendy shades

Hydrating and non-drying

Bold pigment payoff

Unique, trendy packaging

Cons:

Can be too bold for minimal makeup lovers

Thicker texture might feel heavy to some

Higher price point compared to basic glosses

Huda Beauty’s Icy Nude Faux Filler Ultra Shine Lip Gloss is a luxe, high-performance product crafted for instant volume and dramatic shine. With its faux-filler technology, it gives the illusion of plumper lips without discomfort. The icy nude tone adds a frosty, high-shine effect that’s flattering on most skin tones. Perfect for enhancing lip contours while keeping lips smooth and hydrated.

Key Features:

Faux-filler formula for plumping effect

Ultra-shiny, glass-like finish

Smooth application with no sticky residue

Nude shade with icy, reflective pigments

High-end packaging and performance

Cons:

Premium pricing

Plumping effect may cause tingling (not ideal for sensitive lips)

Limited color range in the “icy” collection

