Shop Body Talc for Lasting Freshness

Body talc is a classic personal care product that helps keep your skin dry, fresh, and fragrant throughout the day. Especially useful in warm and humid weather, it absorbs excess sweat and prevents body odor. Myntra offers a variety of body talcs with skin-soothing ingredients and pleasing fragrances, suitable for both men and women.

Infused with the soft aroma of acacia honey, Pond’s talc keeps your skin fresh, smooth, and lightly scented throughout the day. It absorbs moisture and lends a subtle floral charm, making it ideal for everyday summer use. A must-have for women who love mild fragrance with freshness.

Key features:

Delicate acacia honey fragrance that lingers without overpowering the senses

Smooth texture absorbs sweat and keeps skin feeling dry and clean all day

Blends easily into skin without leaving a white cast or sticky residue

Great for all skin types, especially in humid climates and post-shower use

The scent may be too gentle for those who prefer bold or intense notes

This deo cool talc by Navratna combines herbal ingredients with menthol to deliver instant cooling relief, ideal for hot, sweaty conditions. It works like a natural deo and cooling powder in one, offering long-lasting freshness with a herbal, rejuvenating feel. Best suited for high-temperature days.

Key features:

Cooling menthol formulation instantly refreshes and energizes tired skin

Acts as both a deodorant and talcum powder for dual performance

Herbal base supports skin comfort and a mildly medicinal scent profile

Works especially well for outdoor wearers and during workouts or travel

Cooling sensation may feel intense on sensitive or broken skin

Cinthol’s lime talc goes beyond freshness, it’s made to fight germs, body odour, and perspiration with its citrus-powered antibacterial formula. With its crisp and energetic scent, it suits both men and women who lead active lifestyles. Keeps you protected, hygienic, and bright-smelling all day.

Key features:

Infused with lime essence and germ-fighting actives for total hygiene

Controls perspiration and odour effectively in humid or athletic conditions

Zesty fragrance feels fresh, uplifting, and naturally clean on the skin

Useful post-gym, after bath, or before stepping out in summer

Might require midday reapplication for prolonged sweat-prone activities

Created for the well-groomed man, Denver Hamilton Body Talc adds charm with its refined masculine scent and classic talc feel. Perfect after a shower or before an evening out, it helps absorb excess oil, reduce stickiness, and deliver a bold, confident scent that lasts long.

Key features:

Cologne-inspired fragrance with bold, premium notes ideal for men

Controls sweat and odour while leaving skin smooth and matte

Suits daily use, especially during summer or post-grooming routines

Enhances fragrance layering when used with matching deodorant or perfume

The strong fragrance may not suit those who prefer milder body products

Stay cool and refreshed all day with body talcs from Myntra. Whether you prefer floral, musky, or citrus scents, these powders keep your skin comfortable and smooth. They also reduce friction and chafing, making them ideal for daily use. Add this simple yet effective product to your routine for lasting freshness and comfort.

