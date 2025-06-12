Shop Eyeshadow Palettes at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

An eyeshadow palette is a makeup essential that offers endless possibilities, whether you want a natural daytime look or a dramatic evening style. With matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes, palettes cater to every mood. Explore the best options during the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. From beginner-friendly combos to professional kits, find palettes with richly pigmented shades that blend effortlessly and last all day.

Lakme’s Rouge Bloom 18-in-1 Pro Palette is a versatile collection featuring matte, shimmer, and satin textures in vibrant hues. Perfect for festive glam or subtle elegance, it offers blendable shades for every skin tone and occasion in a sleek, travel-friendly format.

Key features:

Includes 18 richly pigmented shades in matte, shimmer, and satin finishes

Smooth, buildable textures ideal for layering and blending

Compact design with a large mirror for easy on-the-go touch-ups

Suitable for bold, bridal, or everyday eye makeup looks

Lighter shades may need layering for stronger color payoff

The MARS Back to Basics Palette in Shade 02 is a beginner-friendly and affordable pick, offering essential neutrals and earthy tones. With both matte and shimmer options, it’s perfect for office wear, casual glam, or transition shades in a larger look.

Key features:

Features neutral everyday tones with matte and shimmer finishes

Lightweight compact perfect for daily use or travel

Decent pigmentation and blendability for its price range

Great starter palette for makeup novices

Palette casing is not as sturdy as premium brands

Maybelline’s The Nudes Blush Palette combines soft pinks, warm nudes, and glimmering rose gold tones in one blendable set. A 12-shade collection made for subtle romantic looks or soft smokey eyes, it’s a drugstore favorite for versatility and wearability.

Key features:

12 curated blush-toned eyeshadows in shimmer and matte finishes

Smooth texture for easy blending across eyelids

Complements medium to fair skin tones beautifully

Compact size fits perfectly in most makeup bags

Some deeper tones may require layering for depth

The Light Nude Obsessions Palette by Huda Beauty offers a luxe curation of nude shades with high-impact payoff. Its 9 pans include a mix of creamy mattes and reflective metallics, ideal for day-to-night glam. The textures feel buttery, offering smooth blending and long-lasting wear.

Key features:

High-pigment 9-shade palette in universally flattering nude tones

Ultra-blendable textures with minimal fallout

Chic compact with mirror makes it great for travel

Perfect for minimalist to full-glam eye looks

Premium pricing for a compact-sized product

From subtle neutrals to bold jewel tones, eyeshadow palettes help you create looks that match your outfit, occasion, or mood. Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) features a variety of palettes from top beauty brands. Whether you're into smokey eyes or soft glam, you'll find the perfect colour stories to experiment with. Enhance your eye game with blends that pop and stay put.

