Shop Face Masks at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Face masks have become an essential skincare step, offering deep cleansing, hydration, and rejuvenation. Whether you need a quick glow or targeted treatment, there’s a mask for every skin type. During Myntra's End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, explore a wide range of face masks from trusted beauty brands. Choose from clay, sheet, gel, or peel-off masks to refresh your skin.

DOT & KEY's salicylic-infused green clay mask is designed for oily and acne-prone skin. It unclogs pores, reduces dark spots, and controls excess sebum while offering a calming detox. With a creamy, spreadable texture, it’s ideal for a quick mid-week reset or weekend skincare ritual.

Key features:

Contains 2% salicylic acid to gently exfoliate and fight acne

Green clay helps detoxify skin and reduce blackheads

Niacinamide visibly fades dark spots and blemish marks

Soothes inflammation and redness with cica and tea tree oil

May feel drying on already dehydrated or sensitive skin

FoxTale’s “The Stunner” mask delivers a targeted glow boost with kaolin clay and botanical extracts. Ideal for tired, dull skin, it revives radiance and refines texture with a creamy, non-drying formula. Best suited for short-use treatments or travel-friendly glow-ups.

Key features:

Kaolin clay draws out impurities without stripping skin moisture

Includes brightening niacinamide and allantoin for smoother texture

Compact 12g size is great for trials or weekend travel kits

Works well as a pre-makeup prep for glowing skin

Smaller size may not offer enough uses for long-term results

The O3+ Professional D-Tan Mask is a salon-favorite solution for tan removal and visible skin brightening. With a creamy texture and fast-acting results, it’s perfect for those looking to even out sun-exposed skin and restore natural radiance in just one application.

Key features:

Enriched with active ingredients to lighten tan and pigmentation

Designed for all skin types, especially sun-exposed or uneven tones

Ideal for pre-event skin prep with noticeable instant brightening

Professional 300g size lasts for multiple sessions at home

Can feel slightly intense on sensitive or broken skin

Hyphen’s Ice Dunk Cooling Mask brings refreshing chill to your skincare with peppermint and anti-inflammatory botanicals. Its icy sensation helps soothe post-sun exposure or inflamed breakouts while giving skin a hydrated, plumped effect—ideal for use during summer or after stressful days.

Key features:

Instant cooling effect reduces redness and skin fatigue

Hydrating formula with niacinamide and licorice root for brightness

Lightweight texture suitable for all skin types, especially oily skin

Great pick-me-up mask after sun exposure or late nights

May tingle on broken or extremely dry skin

A good face mask can improve your skincare routine by delivering intense nourishment and visible results. Take advantage of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) to find face masks that match your skin concerns—whether it’s acne, dryness, or dullness. Achieve spa-like pampering at home and let your skin glow naturally with these skincare essentials.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.