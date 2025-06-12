Shop Face Masks at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Face masks are effective skincare products that cleanse and nourish. Available in various types and formulations, they offer targeted care for all skin concerns and skin types.
Face masks have become an essential skincare step, offering deep cleansing, hydration, and rejuvenation. Whether you need a quick glow or targeted treatment, there’s a mask for every skin type. During Myntra's End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, explore a wide range of face masks from trusted beauty brands. Choose from clay, sheet, gel, or peel-off masks to refresh your skin.
DOT & KEY Anti-Acne Clay Mask
DOT & KEY's salicylic-infused green clay mask is designed for oily and acne-prone skin. It unclogs pores, reduces dark spots, and controls excess sebum while offering a calming detox. With a creamy, spreadable texture, it’s ideal for a quick mid-week reset or weekend skincare ritual.
Key features:
- Contains 2% salicylic acid to gently exfoliate and fight acne
- Green clay helps detoxify skin and reduce blackheads
- Niacinamide visibly fades dark spots and blemish marks
- Soothes inflammation and redness with cica and tea tree oil
- May feel drying on already dehydrated or sensitive skin
FoxTale Radiance Mask
FoxTale’s “The Stunner” mask delivers a targeted glow boost with kaolin clay and botanical extracts. Ideal for tired, dull skin, it revives radiance and refines texture with a creamy, non-drying formula. Best suited for short-use treatments or travel-friendly glow-ups.
Key features:
- Kaolin clay draws out impurities without stripping skin moisture
- Includes brightening niacinamide and allantoin for smoother texture
- Compact 12g size is great for trials or weekend travel kits
- Works well as a pre-makeup prep for glowing skin
- Smaller size may not offer enough uses for long-term results
O3+ D-Tan Professional Face Mask
The O3+ Professional D-Tan Mask is a salon-favorite solution for tan removal and visible skin brightening. With a creamy texture and fast-acting results, it’s perfect for those looking to even out sun-exposed skin and restore natural radiance in just one application.
Key features:
- Enriched with active ingredients to lighten tan and pigmentation
- Designed for all skin types, especially sun-exposed or uneven tones
- Ideal for pre-event skin prep with noticeable instant brightening
- Professional 300g size lasts for multiple sessions at home
- Can feel slightly intense on sensitive or broken skin
Hyphen Ice Dunk Mask
Hyphen’s Ice Dunk Cooling Mask brings refreshing chill to your skincare with peppermint and anti-inflammatory botanicals. Its icy sensation helps soothe post-sun exposure or inflamed breakouts while giving skin a hydrated, plumped effect—ideal for use during summer or after stressful days.
Key features:
- Instant cooling effect reduces redness and skin fatigue
- Hydrating formula with niacinamide and licorice root for brightness
- Lightweight texture suitable for all skin types, especially oily skin
- Great pick-me-up mask after sun exposure or late nights
- May tingle on broken or extremely dry skin
A good face mask can improve your skincare routine by delivering intense nourishment and visible results. Take advantage of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June) to find face masks that match your skin concerns—whether it’s acne, dryness, or dullness. Achieve spa-like pampering at home and let your skin glow naturally with these skincare essentials.
