Shop Hair Colour at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Hair colour is more than a beauty choice—it’s a form of self-expression. Whether you want to cover greys, refresh your natural tone, or experiment with bold shades, there’s something for everyone. The Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June is the perfect time to stock up on your favourite hair colours from trusted brands. Find ammonia-free formulas, nourishing ingredients, and long-lasting pigments to keep your hair looking vibrant and healthy.

L’Oréal’s Casting Creme Gloss in Ebony Black offers a rich, glossy color without ammonia, making it gentle for regular use. Infused with the Glycolic Gloss Complex, it leaves hair smoother, shinier, and visibly healthier after each application. Ideal for covering greys with a natural black hue.

Key features:

Ammonia-free formula with deep conditioning agents

Glycolic gloss complex adds extra shine and softness

Lasts up to 28 washes with gradually fading color

Covers greys effectively while keeping hair nourished

Slightly limited in vibrant shade variety compared to others

Garnier Color Naturals in Light Brown delivers radiant, long-lasting color with triple oil nourishment. The formula, enriched with almond, olive, and coconut oils, ensures softness and shine post-application. It comes in a convenient cream-based texture that’s easy to mix and apply at home.

Key features:

Infused with 3 nourishing oils for improved hair texture

Light brown tone offers subtle, natural-looking color

Non-drip cream texture ensures smooth application

Affordable and accessible for regular use

Slightly limited grey coverage for resistant hair types

This certified organic gel hair color from Indus Valley combines botanical ingredients and herbs to offer a natural dark brown tone. Suitable for sensitive scalps, it’s free from ammonia, PPD, and harsh chemicals. Perfect for those seeking a more holistic, clean hair coloring experience.

Key features:

Certified organic with natural herbs like aloe, amla, and henna

Gel consistency offers ease of use and less mess

No ammonia, PPD, or peroxide—great for sensitive skin

Comes with a comprehensive application kit and gloves

May fade quicker compared to chemical-based formulas

Paradyes’ Hazel Brown tint offers a trendy take on semi-permanent hair color, ideal for experimenting without long-term commitment. This ammonia-free cream color leaves hair soft and glossy while gradually washing out in 8–10 rinses. Works best on pre-lightened or lighter hair bases.

Key features:

Ammonia-free semi-permanent formula for safe experimentation

Glossy finish with rich hazel-brown undertones

Cream texture spreads evenly without staining

Great for subtle transformations or highlights

Not as visible on very dark or unbleached hair

Adding a splash of colour to your hair can instantly elevate your look and boost your confidence. During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June), explore a wide variety of hair colours suited for all hair types and preferences. Choose from semi-permanent, permanent, and natural options that are gentle yet effective. Whether you go bold or stay classic, you’ll find shades that reflect your personality perfectly.

