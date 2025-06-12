Shop Hair Colour at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Hair colour allows you to express your style with vibrancy and ease. Choose from nourishing, long-lasting formulas that suit every hair type and tone for a refreshed, bold new look.
Hair colour is more than a beauty choice—it’s a form of self-expression. Whether you want to cover greys, refresh your natural tone, or experiment with bold shades, there’s something for everyone. The Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June is the perfect time to stock up on your favourite hair colours from trusted brands. Find ammonia-free formulas, nourishing ingredients, and long-lasting pigments to keep your hair looking vibrant and healthy.
LOreal Casting Creme Gloss – Ebony Black
L’Oréal’s Casting Creme Gloss in Ebony Black offers a rich, glossy color without ammonia, making it gentle for regular use. Infused with the Glycolic Gloss Complex, it leaves hair smoother, shinier, and visibly healthier after each application. Ideal for covering greys with a natural black hue.
Key features:
- Ammonia-free formula with deep conditioning agents
- Glycolic gloss complex adds extra shine and softness
- Lasts up to 28 washes with gradually fading color
- Covers greys effectively while keeping hair nourished
- Slightly limited in vibrant shade variety compared to others
Garnier Color Naturals – Light Brown
Garnier Color Naturals in Light Brown delivers radiant, long-lasting color with triple oil nourishment. The formula, enriched with almond, olive, and coconut oils, ensures softness and shine post-application. It comes in a convenient cream-based texture that’s easy to mix and apply at home.
Key features:
- Infused with 3 nourishing oils for improved hair texture
- Light brown tone offers subtle, natural-looking color
- Non-drip cream texture ensures smooth application
- Affordable and accessible for regular use
- Slightly limited grey coverage for resistant hair types
Indus Valley Gel Hair Color – Dark Brown
This certified organic gel hair color from Indus Valley combines botanical ingredients and herbs to offer a natural dark brown tone. Suitable for sensitive scalps, it’s free from ammonia, PPD, and harsh chemicals. Perfect for those seeking a more holistic, clean hair coloring experience.
Key features:
- Certified organic with natural herbs like aloe, amla, and henna
- Gel consistency offers ease of use and less mess
- No ammonia, PPD, or peroxide—great for sensitive skin
- Comes with a comprehensive application kit and gloves
- May fade quicker compared to chemical-based formulas
Paradyes Semi-Permanent Tint – Hazel Brown
Paradyes’ Hazel Brown tint offers a trendy take on semi-permanent hair color, ideal for experimenting without long-term commitment. This ammonia-free cream color leaves hair soft and glossy while gradually washing out in 8–10 rinses. Works best on pre-lightened or lighter hair bases.
Key features:
- Ammonia-free semi-permanent formula for safe experimentation
- Glossy finish with rich hazel-brown undertones
- Cream texture spreads evenly without staining
- Great for subtle transformations or highlights
- Not as visible on very dark or unbleached hair
Adding a splash of colour to your hair can instantly elevate your look and boost your confidence. During the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June), explore a wide variety of hair colours suited for all hair types and preferences. Choose from semi-permanent, permanent, and natural options that are gentle yet effective. Whether you go bold or stay classic, you’ll find shades that reflect your personality perfectly.
