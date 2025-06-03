Shop Hand Creams at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Treat your hands to moisture-rich hand creams during the Myntra sale. With nourishing ingredients and fast absorption, they’re a must-have for smooth, protected hands throughout the day.
Say goodbye to dry, cracked hands with nourishing hand creams available at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, happening from 31st May to 12th June. These rich, non-greasy formulas provide deep moisturization and long-lasting softness. With ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and vitamin E, they heal and protect your skin. Whether you need a travel-friendly tube or a luxurious balm, Myntra offers hand creams for every skin type—all at amazing discounts.
Himalaya Age Defying Hand Cream – 100 ml
Image Sources: Myntra.com
Himalaya’s Age Defying Hand Cream is enriched with cocoa butter, spiked ginger lily, and rose myrtle to deeply nourish and improve skin elasticity. It targets signs of aging such as fine lines and roughness, helping hands appear softer and smoother over time. Ideal for daily use, it offers long-lasting hydration without leaving a greasy feel.
Key features:
- Combats fine lines and skin roughness with botanicals
- Contains cocoa butter to restore softness and moisture
- Helps improve skin tone and elasticity with regular use
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula ideal for daily care
- Tube packaging may be bulky for small bags
Asaya Magnolia Bloom Lush Hand Cream – 30g
Image Sources: Myntra.com
Asaya’s Running Deep Magnolia Bloom Lush Hand Cream is a petite, elegant solution for dry hands, featuring floral notes of magnolia and a rich, velvety base. Its non-sticky, nourishing blend softens hands instantly while lightly perfuming them. Ideal for quick application throughout the day, especially for those who enjoy a luxurious scent.
Key features:
- Lightweight cream with luxurious magnolia fragrance
- Smooth, fast-absorbing formula ideal for on-the-go hydration
- Leaves hands feeling supple, refreshed, and non-greasy
- Compact 30g size fits easily into small purses
- May require frequent reapplication in colder weather
The Body Shop British Rose Hand Cream – 30 ml
Image Sources: Myntra.com
This hand cream from The Body Shop offers instant softness and hydration with the delicate scent of British roses. Made with Community Fair Trade shea butter and rose extract, it melts into the skin and leaves hands smooth and lightly scented. It’s a best-seller for its elegant, non-sticky texture and eco-conscious formulation.
Key features:
- Infused with rose extract and Community Fair Trade shea
- Delicate floral scent for a soft, romantic feel
- Instantly hydrates dry hands with a light cream texture
- Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formulation
- Smaller size may not suit very dry or rough hands long term
Plum BodyLovin’ Caramel Popcorn Hand Cream – 50g
Image Sources: Myntra.com
Plum’s BodyLovin’ Hand Cream in Caramel Popcorn is a fun, indulgent pick with a sweet, cozy scent and deeply moisturizing texture. Shea butter and sunflower oil work together to tackle dryness while the sugary fragrance adds a unique twist. Ideal for those who want nourishing care and a playful scent in one.
Key features:
- Sweet caramel popcorn scent that lingers pleasantly
- Enriched with shea butter and sunflower oil for deep hydration
- Smooth, rich consistency absorbs without greasy residue
- Fun and youthful branding makes it great for gifting
- Scent may feel overpowering for those preferring subtle fragrances
Keep your hands soft and hydrated with hand creams from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Choose from fragrant, anti-aging, or intensive care options tailored to your skin's needs. With soothing textures and fast absorption, these creams are perfect for daily use. Pamper your hands with premium care without spending a fortune. Don’t miss the chance to grab your skincare essentials at unbeatable prices on Myntra.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.