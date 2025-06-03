Shop Hand Creams at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Say goodbye to dry, cracked hands with nourishing hand creams available at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, happening from 31st May to 12th June. These rich, non-greasy formulas provide deep moisturization and long-lasting softness. With ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and vitamin E, they heal and protect your skin. Whether you need a travel-friendly tube or a luxurious balm, Myntra offers hand creams for every skin type—all at amazing discounts.

Himalaya’s Age Defying Hand Cream is enriched with cocoa butter, spiked ginger lily, and rose myrtle to deeply nourish and improve skin elasticity. It targets signs of aging such as fine lines and roughness, helping hands appear softer and smoother over time. Ideal for daily use, it offers long-lasting hydration without leaving a greasy feel.

Key features:

Combats fine lines and skin roughness with botanicals

Contains cocoa butter to restore softness and moisture

Helps improve skin tone and elasticity with regular use

Lightweight, non-greasy formula ideal for daily care

Tube packaging may be bulky for small bags

Asaya’s Running Deep Magnolia Bloom Lush Hand Cream is a petite, elegant solution for dry hands, featuring floral notes of magnolia and a rich, velvety base. Its non-sticky, nourishing blend softens hands instantly while lightly perfuming them. Ideal for quick application throughout the day, especially for those who enjoy a luxurious scent.

Key features:

Lightweight cream with luxurious magnolia fragrance

Smooth, fast-absorbing formula ideal for on-the-go hydration

Leaves hands feeling supple, refreshed, and non-greasy

Compact 30g size fits easily into small purses

May require frequent reapplication in colder weather

This hand cream from The Body Shop offers instant softness and hydration with the delicate scent of British roses. Made with Community Fair Trade shea butter and rose extract, it melts into the skin and leaves hands smooth and lightly scented. It’s a best-seller for its elegant, non-sticky texture and eco-conscious formulation.

Key features:

Infused with rose extract and Community Fair Trade shea

Delicate floral scent for a soft, romantic feel

Instantly hydrates dry hands with a light cream texture

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly formulation

Smaller size may not suit very dry or rough hands long term

Plum’s BodyLovin’ Hand Cream in Caramel Popcorn is a fun, indulgent pick with a sweet, cozy scent and deeply moisturizing texture. Shea butter and sunflower oil work together to tackle dryness while the sugary fragrance adds a unique twist. Ideal for those who want nourishing care and a playful scent in one.

Key features:

Sweet caramel popcorn scent that lingers pleasantly

Enriched with shea butter and sunflower oil for deep hydration

Smooth, rich consistency absorbs without greasy residue

Fun and youthful branding makes it great for gifting

Scent may feel overpowering for those preferring subtle fragrances

Keep your hands soft and hydrated with hand creams from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Choose from fragrant, anti-aging, or intensive care options tailored to your skin's needs. With soothing textures and fast absorption, these creams are perfect for daily use. Pamper your hands with premium care without spending a fortune. Don’t miss the chance to grab your skincare essentials at unbeatable prices on Myntra.

