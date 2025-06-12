Shop Lip Balm at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Lip balm is an everyday essential that keeps your lips hydrated, soft, and smooth. Whether you need healing for chapped lips or just a subtle sheen, there’s a formula for everyone. During the Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, explore tinted and non-tinted options with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E, and SPF protection. Perfect for your purse or pocket, lip balms offer quick relief and add a natural glow.

Lakme Lip Love’s Strawberry Chapstick is a classic blend of lip color and sun protection in one. It leaves a subtle pink tint with a pleasant fruity aroma, while SPF 15 defends against UV damage. Ideal for everyday use, it keeps lips hydrated and lightly glossy through work, travel, or leisure.

Key features:

Soft pink tint with a gentle strawberry fragrance

Contains SPF 15 to protect lips from sun exposure

Smooth, balm-like texture glides on without stickiness

Ideal for daily use under lipstick or alone

May require frequent reapplication during winters

Nivea’s Pomegranate Shine Lip Balm offers a deeply nourishing formula infused with natural oils. It delivers a soft red tint while moisturizing dry lips for hours. With its creamy consistency and fruity scent, this balm is perfect for those who prefer a natural flush with long-lasting comfort in every swipe.

Key features:

Subtle reddish tint with glossy hydration

Enriched with pomegranate extracts and natural oils

Long-lasting moisture suitable for dry or chapped lips

Smooth application without a waxy feel

Color might be too mild for deeper pigmentation lovers

Vaseline’s Rosy Lips Lip Therapy comes in a convenient tin that’s perfect for bags and pockets. The iconic jelly-based formula provides intense moisturization and a delicate rose tint. Its non-greasy finish makes it ideal for use as an overnight treatment or as a daytime balm under matte lipsticks.

Key features:

Petroleum jelly base ensures intense hydration

Soft rose hue gives lips a healthy glow

Compact tin packaging, easy to carry anywhere

Soothes cracked or flaky lips effectively

Fingertip application might feel less hygienic outdoors

KIRO’s pH Jelly Twist Lip Balm in Strawberry Glaze reacts with your skin's pH to create a custom shade that flatters your natural lip tone. Formulated with Vitamin E and nourishing oils, it locks in moisture while adding a glossy, personalized hue—ideal for minimal makeup days or quick touch-ups.

Key features:

pH-based formula creates a personalized lip tint

Enriched with Vitamin E and shea butter for care

Lightweight, non-sticky finish with a glossy shine

Fun twist-up stick design, easy to apply on the go

Color payoff may vary based on individual pH

Elevate your lip care routine with a soothing, hydrating lip balm from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). With options that repair, moisturize, and add a hint of color, you can keep your lips looking and feeling their best all day long. Choose from fruity, herbal, or medicated variants tailored to your needs. It's the small self-care step that makes a big difference.

