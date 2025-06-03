Shop Lip & Cheek Tint at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Get natural, radiant color with lip and cheek tints at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale. Perfect for daily wear, these tints blend easily and suit all skin tones.
Enhance your natural glow with a multipurpose lip and cheek tint during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. This beauty essential adds a soft flush of color and a dewy finish for an effortless no-makeup look. Perfect for everyday wear, these tints are lightweight, buildable, and blend like a dream. Available in flattering shades for all skin tones, grab yours now to ace the clean girl aesthetic without overspending.
Praush Juicy Jelly Tint – Raspberry
Praush’s Juicy Jelly Tint in Raspberry adds a cooling burst of hydration with a naturally dewy finish. Perfect for both lips and cheeks, this buildable tint blends effortlessly to give a fresh, flushed look that feels light on the skin. Ideal for everyday use or quick touch-ups on the go.
Key features:
- Cooling gel texture hydrates while adding soft color
- Dual-use for lips and cheeks with a berry pink tint
- Lightweight and blendable for natural finish
- Gives skin a juicy, glass-like glow without stickiness
- Needs reapplication after several hours
ETUDE Water Gel Tint – Pomegranate
ETUDE’s Water Gel Tint offers a sheer burst of color with a lightweight, water-based texture. The Pomegranate shade adds natural vibrancy and a just-bitten look to lips and cheeks. It dries quickly to a soft stain that lasts through most of the day, making it a K-beauty staple.
Key features:
- Water-based formula feels fresh and weightless
- Juicy pomegranate tint offers a healthy flush
- Long-lasting stain ideal for daily wear
- Smooth application with light gel texture
- May require layering for deeper color
Earth Rhythm Tint – Mermaid
Earth Rhythm’s Mermaid Tint is a soft pink lip and cheek color with a clean, vegan-friendly formula. The nourishing blend provides light coverage while moisturizing the skin. Easy to carry and apply, this tint is a favorite for minimal, natural makeup routines.
Key features:
- Clean formula with skin-friendly ingredients
- Subtle pink shade flatters most skin tones
- Works on both lips and cheeks for cohesive look
- Hydrates while adding a fresh, flushed appearance
- Slightly less long-lasting on oily skin
Maybelline Teddy Tint – Coquettish
Maybelline’s Teddy Tint in Coquettish is a creamy-matte lip and cheek stain in a flattering warm nude. Designed for longevity and comfort, it glides on smoothly and sets to a smudge-resistant finish. The soft-focus effect makes it a versatile pick for daily and evening looks.
Key features:
- Matte, mousse-like formula that spreads evenly
- Warm nude shade complements multiple skin tones
- Smudge-proof tint lasts for hours
- Compact and travel-ready with doe-foot applicator
- Requires quick blending before it sets
Give your makeup routine a fresh update with lip and cheek tints from top brands at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These versatile products deliver long-lasting color and hydrate your skin for that natural radiance. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it minimal, this product is a must-have. Shop now to enjoy exciting deals on beauty favourites and elevate your daily glam game.
