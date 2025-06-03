Shop Lip & Cheek Tint at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Enhance your natural glow with a multipurpose lip and cheek tint during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June. This beauty essential adds a soft flush of color and a dewy finish for an effortless no-makeup look. Perfect for everyday wear, these tints are lightweight, buildable, and blend like a dream. Available in flattering shades for all skin tones, grab yours now to ace the clean girl aesthetic without overspending.

Praush’s Juicy Jelly Tint in Raspberry adds a cooling burst of hydration with a naturally dewy finish. Perfect for both lips and cheeks, this buildable tint blends effortlessly to give a fresh, flushed look that feels light on the skin. Ideal for everyday use or quick touch-ups on the go.

Key features:

Cooling gel texture hydrates while adding soft color

Dual-use for lips and cheeks with a berry pink tint

Lightweight and blendable for natural finish

Gives skin a juicy, glass-like glow without stickiness

Needs reapplication after several hours

ETUDE’s Water Gel Tint offers a sheer burst of color with a lightweight, water-based texture. The Pomegranate shade adds natural vibrancy and a just-bitten look to lips and cheeks. It dries quickly to a soft stain that lasts through most of the day, making it a K-beauty staple.

Key features:

Water-based formula feels fresh and weightless

Juicy pomegranate tint offers a healthy flush

Long-lasting stain ideal for daily wear

Smooth application with light gel texture

May require layering for deeper color

Earth Rhythm’s Mermaid Tint is a soft pink lip and cheek color with a clean, vegan-friendly formula. The nourishing blend provides light coverage while moisturizing the skin. Easy to carry and apply, this tint is a favorite for minimal, natural makeup routines.

Key features:

Clean formula with skin-friendly ingredients

Subtle pink shade flatters most skin tones

Works on both lips and cheeks for cohesive look

Hydrates while adding a fresh, flushed appearance

Slightly less long-lasting on oily skin

Maybelline’s Teddy Tint in Coquettish is a creamy-matte lip and cheek stain in a flattering warm nude. Designed for longevity and comfort, it glides on smoothly and sets to a smudge-resistant finish. The soft-focus effect makes it a versatile pick for daily and evening looks.

Key features:

Matte, mousse-like formula that spreads evenly

Warm nude shade complements multiple skin tones

Smudge-proof tint lasts for hours

Compact and travel-ready with doe-foot applicator

Requires quick blending before it sets

Give your makeup routine a fresh update with lip and cheek tints from top brands at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These versatile products deliver long-lasting color and hydrate your skin for that natural radiance. Whether you're dressing up or keeping it minimal, this product is a must-have. Shop now to enjoy exciting deals on beauty favourites and elevate your daily glam game.

