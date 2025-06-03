Shop Lip Liner at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Define your pout with precision using lip liners from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale happening 31st May to 12th June. Lip liners help enhance the shape of your lips, prevent feathering, and increase lipstick longevity. From neutral nudes to deep reds, explore a variety of shades that match your lipsticks perfectly. Smooth-glide formulas ensure easy application without tugging. Whether for a bold or natural look, this is your chance to elevate your lip game affordably.

Colorbar’s Definer Lip Liner in Clear Red is a creamy-textured pencil designed to contour and define lips with precision. Weighing 1.45 g, this richly pigmented liner ensures feather-free lipstick application while delivering a bold red outline that lasts for hours without tugging or fading.

Key features:

Velvety formula glides smoothly across the lips

Rich pigmentation adds depth to red lipstick looks

Doubles as a base to extend lipstick wear

Wooden pencil allows for sharp, defined edges

Requires regular sharpening for a crisp finish

The Huda Beauty Lip Contour 2.0 in Universal Red is a retractable lip pencil with a soft matte finish and comfortable wear. This mini version delivers intense color payoff, perfect for shaping lips and preventing lipstick from bleeding, ideal for bold, dramatic looks.

Key features:

Smooth-glide formula with high color intensity

Automatic twist-up design means no sharpening needed

Matte finish stays put throughout the day

Strong staying power even under gloss or lipstick

Compact size may run out quicker than expected

SUGAR’s Lipping On The Edge Lip Liner in Fiery Berry is a bold 1.2 g pencil that outlines, defines, and fills lips in one stroke. This richly hued berry liner is perfect for evening glam or autumn tones, locking lip color in place with intense pigment.

Key features:

Bold berry shade complements a wide lipstick range

Highly pigmented and smudge-resistant formulation

Soft, wax-based texture for easy application

Can be used alone as a full matte lip color

Wooden format may need frequent sharpening

The Bold Matt Lip Liner in Cherry Brown from SWISS BEAUTY brings warm-toned richness to your lip routine. This pencil outlines lips with a smooth, matte finish while complementing nude, brown, or brick lipstick tones—offering versatility and reliable grip at an affordable price.

Key features:

Suits brown, nude, and warm-toned lipstick shades

Smooth matte finish enhances lipstick hold and shape

Affordable option for daily wear or layering

Easy to blend and wear solo as a soft brown lip

Slightly less creamy than higher-end liners

Perfect your lipstick look with lip liners available now at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These beauty must-haves offer structure, definition, and a flawless finish. Easy to carry and apply, lip liners are essential for both beginners and pros. Get long-lasting lip color with zero smudging. Shop the sale to grab your favorites and save big on your beauty haul.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.