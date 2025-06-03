Shop Nail Polish at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Add a pop of color to your fingertips with trendy nail polishes from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. Whether you're into bold reds, pastels, nudes, or glittery finishes, this sale is your chance to build your perfect nail wardrobe. With fast-drying, chip-resistant, and long-lasting formulas from top beauty brands, find nail lacquers that suit your mood and outfits—all at irresistible prices. Flaunt salon-like nails from the comfort of your home.

Jaquline USA’s Pro Stroke Gel Nail Polish delivers rich color and salon-like shine with every stroke. The deep wine hue adds instant sophistication, while the smooth gel-based formula offers an intense, chip-resistant finish that stays vibrant for days. Ideal for both casual elegance and evening glam.

Key features:

Deep wine shade adds bold elegance to any outfit

Gel-based formula delivers long-lasting, glossy finish

Chip-resistant wear keeps nails fresh for several days

Applies evenly with a smooth, professional brush

Requires a longer drying time without UV lamp

Lakmé’s Gel Stylist in Dusty Rose provides high-impact color with an ultra-glossy finish that mimics a salon-style manicure. The muted pink tone flatters all skin tones and works beautifully for both work and weekend wear. Its easy glide brush ensures even application with minimal effort.

Key features:

Elegant dusty rose shade suits all skin tones

Thick, gel-like consistency for salon-like finish

Long-lasting formula with up to 6-day wear

Wide brush enables smooth, streak-free application

Best results require two coats for full opacity

Revlon’s Nail Enamel in Cherry Berry is a bright, cheerful red-pink hybrid perfect for uplifting your nail game. The classic formula is infused with silk proteins that enhance smooth application and resist fading. It’s a versatile everyday shade for a polished, timeless look.

Key features:

Vibrant cherry-berry shade adds a playful pop of color

Smooth, even coverage with chip-resistant wear

Silk protein complex helps maintain color intensity

Quick-dry formula great for on-the-go application

May require a top coat for added shine and protection

Swiss Beauty’s Slay Ultra Shine in Lavender Love 64 brings soft glamour to your fingertips with a pastel purple tone and high-gloss finish. The formulation ensures good pigmentation and smooth flow, making it perfect for both spring vibes and minimalist chic aesthetics.

Key features:

Soft lavender shade perfect for subtle elegance

Ultra-shiny formula enhances nail brightness

Good consistency for quick and smooth application

Suitable for casual wear and seasonal pastels

May require 2–3 coats for complete coverage

Upgrade your nail game with stunning shades and superior formulas during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These nail polishes not only deliver high pigmentation but also care for your nails with nourishing ingredients. Whether you want to make a style statement or simply treat yourself to a self-care mani-pedi, Myntra has a shade and finish for every mood. Shop now to elevate your beauty shelf without breaking the bank.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.