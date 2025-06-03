Shop Red Lipstick at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)
Bold and empowering, red lipsticks are must-haves. Shop a range of finishes and shades during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale and add that instant glamour to your makeup.
Turn heads with a classic red lipstick from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. Red lips are timeless, and this is your chance to find the perfect hue for your skin tone. Whether it’s cherry, brick, or crimson, these bold shades make every look pop. Choose from creamy, matte, or satin finishes that offer intense color and comfort all day long.
SUGAR Matte Attack Lipstick – Grateful Red
SUGAR’s Matte Attack in Grateful Red delivers rich color with a smooth matte finish that won’t budge. Infused with avocado oil, this bullet lipstick glides on like butter and sets to a transfer-proof formula. Ideal for long workdays or events where you want a classic red that lasts.
Key features:
- Bold red pigment in a single stroke for instant drama
- Transfer-proof formula with long-stay performance
- Avocado oil nourishes lips while keeping color intact
- Sleek, compact packaging perfect for travel or clutch bags
- May tug slightly on very dry or chapped lips
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink – Ambitious
Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink in Ambitious is a deep, commanding red that applies like a gloss but sets matte with zero transfer. Its signature liquid formula gives unbeatable wear time and intense color for up to 16 hours—great for weddings, date nights, or high-stakes meetings.
Key features:
- Long-lasting liquid lipstick with no-fade finish
- Comfortable wear for up to 16 hours with minimal retouch
- Doe-foot applicator ensures precision on the go
- Rich red suits a range of undertones beautifully
- Slightly sticky during the drying phase post-application
LOreal Color Riche Lipstick – Red Passion
LOreal’s Color Riche in Red Passion is a creamy satin lipstick that gives rich payoff with a luxurious finish. Infused with nourishing ingredients like argan oil and vitamin E, it leaves lips feeling soft and smooth while looking elegant. Ideal for classic makeup lovers.
Key features:
- Smooth satin finish that feels hydrating and silky
- Smudge-proof wear that doesn't feel heavy or cakey
- Red shade with neutral undertones suits most skin tones
- Classy gold bullet packaging adds luxe appeal
- Requires touch-ups after meals due to satin texture
Lakme 9to5 Matte Lipstick – Red Coat
Lakme’s 9to5 Matte in Red Coat is a vivid red that comes with a built-in primer for improved grip and smooth finish. The formula is lightweight and matte, ideal for professionals who need a pop of bold color with comfort that lasts through office hours and beyond.
Key features:
- Primer-matte combo enhances smoothness and wear time
- Bright red pigment that doesn’t fade easily
- Stays put for up to 16 hours in most conditions
- Everyday-friendly packaging with a twist-up bullet
- Slight settling into lip lines if not exfoliated prior
Add confidence to your makeup routine with a red lipstick that never goes out of style—available now at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These power shades suit all occasions and bring out the diva in you. Grab deals on top brands and find a red you’ll want to wear again and again. Time to channel your inner icon!
