Shop Red Lipstick at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Turn heads with a classic red lipstick from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. Red lips are timeless, and this is your chance to find the perfect hue for your skin tone. Whether it’s cherry, brick, or crimson, these bold shades make every look pop. Choose from creamy, matte, or satin finishes that offer intense color and comfort all day long.

SUGAR’s Matte Attack in Grateful Red delivers rich color with a smooth matte finish that won’t budge. Infused with avocado oil, this bullet lipstick glides on like butter and sets to a transfer-proof formula. Ideal for long workdays or events where you want a classic red that lasts.

Key features:

Bold red pigment in a single stroke for instant drama

Transfer-proof formula with long-stay performance

Avocado oil nourishes lips while keeping color intact

Sleek, compact packaging perfect for travel or clutch bags

May tug slightly on very dry or chapped lips

Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink in Ambitious is a deep, commanding red that applies like a gloss but sets matte with zero transfer. Its signature liquid formula gives unbeatable wear time and intense color for up to 16 hours—great for weddings, date nights, or high-stakes meetings.

Key features:

Long-lasting liquid lipstick with no-fade finish

Comfortable wear for up to 16 hours with minimal retouch

Doe-foot applicator ensures precision on the go

Rich red suits a range of undertones beautifully

Slightly sticky during the drying phase post-application

LOreal’s Color Riche in Red Passion is a creamy satin lipstick that gives rich payoff with a luxurious finish. Infused with nourishing ingredients like argan oil and vitamin E, it leaves lips feeling soft and smooth while looking elegant. Ideal for classic makeup lovers.

Key features:

Smooth satin finish that feels hydrating and silky

Smudge-proof wear that doesn't feel heavy or cakey

Red shade with neutral undertones suits most skin tones

Classy gold bullet packaging adds luxe appeal

Requires touch-ups after meals due to satin texture

Lakme’s 9to5 Matte in Red Coat is a vivid red that comes with a built-in primer for improved grip and smooth finish. The formula is lightweight and matte, ideal for professionals who need a pop of bold color with comfort that lasts through office hours and beyond.

Key features:

Primer-matte combo enhances smoothness and wear time

Bright red pigment that doesn’t fade easily

Stays put for up to 16 hours in most conditions

Everyday-friendly packaging with a twist-up bullet

Slight settling into lip lines if not exfoliated prior

Add confidence to your makeup routine with a red lipstick that never goes out of style—available now at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These power shades suit all occasions and bring out the diva in you. Grab deals on top brands and find a red you’ll want to wear again and again. Time to channel your inner icon!

