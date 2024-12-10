Myntra's End of Reason Sale, happening from 7th December to 17th December, brings you fantastic deals on micellar water, the must-have cleansing solution for every skincare routine. Known for its gentle yet effective ability to remove makeup, dirt, and impurities, micellar water is a staple for anyone looking to cleanse their skin without harsh scrubbing or rinsing. During this sale, you can find a wide range of micellar waters from leading beauty brands at amazing discounts, making it the perfect time to refresh your skincare collection.

1. Garnier Oil Infused Cleansing Water

The Garnier Oil Infused Cleansing Water is a dual-phase makeup remover that effortlessly removes even the most stubborn makeup, including waterproof formulas. Formulated with a blend of oils and micellar technology, it gently cleanses and nourishes your skin without stripping its natural moisture. The oil phase effectively dissolves makeup and impurities, while the micellar water phase refreshes and hydrates, leaving your skin feeling clean, soft, and smooth. Perfect for all skin types, especially those with dry or sensitive skin, this cleansing water ensures a deep, thorough cleanse without the need for harsh rubbing or rinsing.

Key Features:

Dual-Phase Formula: Combines oil and micellar water to remove even waterproof makeup and impurities.

Gentle & Effective: Cleanses without irritating or drying out the skin, suitable for sensitive skin.

Hydrating: Leaves skin feeling nourished and moisturized after use.

May Not Suit Oily Skin: While hydrating, the oil formula may feel too heavy for people with very oily skin.

Fragrance: The product contains fragrance, which might not be suitable for those with very sensitive skin.

2. Lakme Pure Micellar Water Makeup Remover

The Lakme Pure Micellar Water Makeup Remover is an essential skincare product designed to gently cleanse and remove makeup, dirt, and impurities from your skin. With its micellar technology, it effectively attracts and lifts away makeup and impurities without the need for harsh scrubbing or rinsing. The lightweight, non-oily formula is perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and leaves the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. Ideal for a quick, no-fuss cleanse, this makeup remover ensures that your skin is thoroughly cleaned while maintaining its natural moisture balance.

Key Features:

Micellar Technology: Uses tiny micelles to attract and remove makeup, dirt, and impurities effortlessly.

Gentle Formula: Ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and does not irritate.

Hydrating: Cleanses without drying out the skin, leaving it soft and refreshed.

Fragrance: Some users may find the fragrance a bit strong, especially if they have sensitive skin.

Residue: It may leave a slight residue on the skin, requiring a quick rinse or follow-up moisturizer for some users.

3. Colorbar Ultimate Micellar Cleansing Water with Green Tea & Cucumber

The Colorbar Ultimate Micellar Cleansing Water with Green Tea & Cucumber is a refreshing and effective makeup remover that cleanses and hydrates your skin in one simple step. Infused with the goodness of green tea and cucumber, this micellar water not only removes makeup and impurities but also soothes and nourishes the skin. The gentle micellar technology attracts dirt and makeup particles, lifting them away without the need for rinsing or harsh rubbing. Perfect for all skin types, including sensitive skin, this cleansing water leaves the skin feeling refreshed, hydrated, and free from residue.

Key Features:

Micellar Technology: Gently removes makeup, dirt, and impurities without harsh scrubbing.

Green Tea Extract: Rich in antioxidants, it helps protect the skin from environmental stressors and rejuvenates the skin.

Cucumber Extract: Known for its soothing properties, it refreshes and hydrates the skin.

Scent: The fragrance of the product may not be ideal for users with sensitivity to scents.

Residual Moisture: Some users may find that it leaves a slight moisture residue that might require further toning or moisturizing.

4. MOODY DermaSoothe Cleansing Micellar Water

The MOODY DermaSoothe Cleansing Micellar Water is a gentle yet powerful skincare solution designed to effectively cleanse the skin while soothing and calming irritation. Formulated with advanced micellar technology, this cleansing water removes makeup, dirt, and impurities without the need for harsh rubbing. It is enriched with skin-loving ingredients that hydrate and balance the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and soft. Perfect for sensitive skin types, this micellar water works to maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier while providing a deep, thorough cleanse.

Key Features:

Micellar Technology: Uses tiny micelles to capture and lift away makeup, dirt, and impurities, ensuring a thorough but gentle cleanse.

Soothing Formula: Infused with calming ingredients to help soothe and reduce irritation, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Hydrating: Keeps the skin moisturized while cleansing, preventing dryness or tightness.

Not for Waterproof Makeup: May not fully remove stubborn waterproof makeup or long-lasting products without extra effort.

Residue: Some users may find a slight residue or moisture left on the skin after use, requiring additional toning or moisturizing.

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from 7th December to 17th December, is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favorite micellar waters at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking for gentle makeup removal, deep cleansing, or a refreshing boost for your skincare routine, there's a wide range of micellar waters from top beauty brands like Garnier, Colorbar, and MOODY. During Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS), think about getting the EORS VIP Ticket to get the most savings. This ticket, which is available to everyone for ₹99 (or ₹29 for Insiders), grants access to exceptional flash sales, early access, exclusive bargains, and more savings.

The Myntra End of Reason Sale offers incredible opportunities to score exclusive deals, including the VIP Ticket Deals, which grant access to special offers and early-bird discounts. One of the highlights is the 15-Minute Flash Deal, where you can grab limited-time discounts on popular products. You'll also find an exclusive collection of premium brands through Whitesea Brands, showcasing high-quality, luxurious fashion at unbeatable prices. Plus, don't miss out on the Final Top Deals of the Year, featuring the most-loved brands that have seen the highest sales in 2024. With these unbeatable offers, now is the perfect time to shop your favorite styles before the sale ends on 17th December.

