Shop the Best Toners : During Myntra Fashion Carnival

Toners can also provide additional hydration, reduce the appearance of pores, and target specific skin concerns like acne or dullness, depending on their ingredients. Whether you're looking for a soothing, hydrating, or exfoliating toner, the Myntra Fashion Carnival, running from 6th February to 12th February, is the perfect opportunity to explore a variety of toners at great discounts and elevate your skincare routine.

1. COSRX AHA & BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner for Sensitive Skin Friendly

The COSRX AHA & BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner is a gentle yet effective exfoliating toner designed specifically for sensitive skin. It combines the power of AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) and BHA (Beta Hydroxy Acid) to help exfoliate the skin's surface and unclog pores, promoting a smoother, clearer complexion. This toner helps remove dead skin cells, reduce excess oil, and minimize the appearance of pores, while also providing hydration and calming the skin. The formula is designed to be non-irritating, making it perfect for sensitive skin types. Ideal for those struggling with acne, blackheads, or dull skin, this toner helps maintain a balanced and fresh complexion.

Key Features:

AHA & BHA Formula: Gently exfoliates the skin, removes dead skin cells, and unclogs pores for a smoother, clearer appearance.

Sensitive Skin Friendly: The mild formulation is suitable for sensitive skin, providing effective exfoliation without irritation.

Gradual Results: As a gentle exfoliant, visible results might take longer to appear compared to stronger toners.

Fragrance: Some users may find the scent slightly strong, although it’s not overpowering.

2. FoxTale Exfoliating Toner with 5% Lactic Acid & Niacinamide for Brighter Skin

The FoxTale Exfoliating Toner with 5% Lactic Acid & Niacinamide is a powerful yet gentle toner designed to exfoliate and brighten the skin, providing a radiant and even complexion. Lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), helps to exfoliate the skin’s surface, removing dead skin cells and promoting smoother, fresher skin. Niacinamide, known for its brightening and anti-inflammatory properties, works to even out skin tone and reduce redness, while also enhancing the skin's barrier function. This toner is ideal for those looking to achieve brighter, smoother, and healthier-looking skin while keeping the skin hydrated and balanced.

Key Features:

5% Lactic Acid: Gently exfoliates the skin to remove dead cells, unclog pores, and reveal a smoother texture without causing irritation.

Niacinamide: Brightens the skin, evens out skin tone, reduces redness, and enhances the skin's natural barrier.

Gradual Results: Brightening and exfoliating effects may take some time to show, requiring consistent use over weeks.

Not Suitable for Active Acne: Those with severe active acne might find the exfoliation a bit harsh and may experience irritation.

3. biocule The Calm Soothing Face Toner with Cica & Bisabolol

The biocule The Calm Soothing Face Toner with Cica & Bisabolol is a calming and soothing toner designed to refresh and hydrate sensitive skin. Enriched with Cica (Centella Asiatica), known for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties, this toner helps to calm irritation, redness, and inflammation. Bisabolol, derived from chamomile, adds an extra layer of soothing benefits, reducing skin sensitivity and promoting a healthy, balanced complexion. This toner helps restore the skin's natural pH balance, leaving it refreshed, nourished, and calm. Perfect for sensitive skin types, it provides hydration while reducing signs of irritation and redness.

Key Features:

Cica (Centella Asiatica): Known for its healing and calming properties, Cica helps reduce redness, irritation, and inflammation, making it ideal for sensitive skin.

Bisabolol: Derived from chamomile, this ingredient soothes and calms the skin, promoting a healthier and more even complexion.

Fragrance: Though mild, some users may be sensitive to any fragrance, even in gentle products like this.

Not for Deep Exfoliation: This toner is more focused on soothing and hydration, so it may not be ideal for users seeking exfoliating or more intense skin treatments.

4. Beauty of Joseon Green Plum Toner with Exfoliating AHA+BHA + Plum for Smooth Skin

The Beauty of Joseon Green Plum Toner is a unique skincare product formulated with AHA and BHA to gently exfoliate and refine the skin. This toner uses the natural benefits of green plum extract, which is rich in antioxidants, to brighten and hydrate the skin while providing smooth, glowing skin. The combination of AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) and BHA (Beta Hydroxy Acid) works together to exfoliate the skin’s surface and deep cleanse pores, leaving the skin looking clearer and more even-toned. This toner is especially suitable for those seeking a smooth, radiant complexion with added hydration and gentle exfoliation.

Key Features:

AHA & BHA Combination: The inclusion of both AHA and BHA provides dual exfoliation—AHA for surface exfoliation and BHA for deep pore cleansing.

Green Plum Extract: Rich in antioxidants, green plum extract helps brighten the skin while providing moisture, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and nourished.

Slight Tingling Sensation: The exfoliating acids may cause a mild tingling sensation, which could be uncomfortable for those with sensitive skin.

Fragrance: Some users may find the scent of plum extract slightly strong or not to their liking.

Toners are a vital step in any skincare routine, offering benefits like hydration, exfoliation, and skin balancing. Whether you’re looking to soothe sensitive skin, reduce pores, or enhance your skin’s natural glow, the right toner can work wonders. During the Myntra Fashion Carnival from 6th February to 12th February, you can find an array of toners suited for various skin concerns, available at attractive discounts. It's the perfect time to stock up on your favorite toners and elevate your skincare game while enjoying amazing deals!

