Shop these Top 5 Foundations for a Flawless Look from the Holi Store Sale

The secret to perfect makeup is the perfect foundation, and discovering it can make your whole look. If you're a matte girl, a dewy girl, or somewhere in between, this perfect foundation guarantees perfection that lasts. To make it even more special, the Holi Store Sale is providing a discount of up to 60% from March 1 to 14, so the time has come to select your favorite items from Amazon and welcome all hues of beauty. From matte sticks to moisturizing formulas in liquid form, here are the top five foundations that must find their way into your beauty kit.

1. SUGAR Cosmetics Ace Of Face Matte Foundation Stick

The SUGAR Cosmetics Ace Of Face Matte Foundation Stick is the solution for the busy woman. The 24-hour long-lasting matte foundation stick glides on easily for a smooth matte finish. It is the perfect product for every skin type and is lightweight on the skin but long-lasting.

Key Features:

24-hour long-lasting formula

Inbuilt blending brush for easy application

Matte finish with full coverage

Lightweight and all skin type friendly

12gm weight, thereby making it easy to transport; hence, it is travel-friendly and mess-free packaging.

Can be a bit heavy on extremely dry skin

2. House Of Makeup Face Skin Tint Foundation (35ml)

The Face Skin Tint Foundation from House Of Makeup provides natural dewy results through its combination of BB cream and CC cream along with tinted moisturizer. Users can enjoy skin moisturizing and freshening benefits from Holi's foundation base due to its hyaluronic acid and niacinamide components.

Key Features:

Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide for hydration

Lightweight, natural, dewy finish

SPF 25 for protection of skin from the sun

Non-comedogenic and even for oily skin

Blends well without the cakey look

It may not be potent enough to conceal blemishes or scars

3. FACESCANADA All Day Hydra Matte Foundation Cream (25ml)

FACESCANADA All Day Hydra Matte Foundation is a 3-in-1 foundation, moisturizer, and SPF 30 sun shield. It contains Aloe Vera hydration and Vitamin C infusion, thus hydrating the skin while enhancing the complexion.

Key Features:

3-in-1 foundation, moisturizer, and SPF 30

Aloe Vera & Vitamin C Infusion

10-hour wear long lasting formula

Medium to high buildable coverage

Smoothly balances oil without drying the skin

Slightly oxidizes on oily skin and may require setting powder to set

4. SWISS BEAUTY Airbrush Finish Lightweight Foundation (30ml)

The SWISS BEAUTY Airbrush Finish Lightweight Foundation is a full-coverage foundation with an airbrushed finish and ultra-light texture. Appearing to flow smoothly onto the skin, the foundation provides a professional makeup finish with weightless wear.

Key Features:

Airbrushed finish full coverage

Ultra-light texture

Infused with Vitamin E & Aloe Vera for moisturization

Long-lasting fit for a day-long, fresh look

Smoothly blends without streaks

Requires quick blending since it dries down fast

5. HUDA GIRL BEAUTY 2-in-1 Korean Foundation & CC Cream (30ml)

The HUDA GIRL BEAUTY 2-in-1 Korean Foundation & CC Cream combines the benefits of foundation and skincare. It is a lightweight, hydrating formula that provides full coverage without dehydrating the skin.

Key Features:

2-in-1 foundation and CC cream

Mushroom head brush for convenient application

Waterproof & durable formula

Moisturizing & for all skin types

Full coverage for a silky finish

Limited color palette only

As Holi approaches, consumers should immediately replace their makeup supplies by acquiring superior foundation options to improve their beauty. Every complexion type fits into a foundation that provides either full coverage, natural effects, or extended moisturization. The SUGAR Cosmetics Foundation Stick is great for matte fans, and the House Of Makeup Face Skin Tint is great for a fresh, dewy finish. For moisture and SPF, the FACESCANADA Foundation is great. The SWISS BEAUTY Airbrush Foundation is great for light, smooth coverage, and the HUDA GIRL BEAUTY 2-in-1 Foundation is great for effortless, quick blending with its mushroom brush. Celebrate every color of loveliness from 1st March to 14th March with the Holi Store, with up to 60% discounts on makeup, skincare, and more. Do not miss out on this fantastic chance to achieve your perfect foundation at incredible prices on Amazon.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.