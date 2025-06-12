Smudge-Proof Picks: Kajals You Can’t Miss at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale
Looking for the perfect kajal? Myntra’s End of Reason Sale has you covered! From smudge-proof to long-lasting picks, find one for every look—bold or everyday. Grab these great deals and upgrade your eye game without overspending.
Whether you want to add a bold touch for a night out or define your eyes for a hectic workday, kajal is a makeup essential that we all reach out for. It can be challenging to find one that feels comfortable and stays in place, with so many options available. Fortunately, Myntra's End of Reason Sale (May 31–June 12) is here, offering fantastic discounts on popular kajals that you will adore.
Renee Midnight Kohl Kajal Pencil
Renne Midnight Kohl Pencil is designed to deliver deep black pigment with a smooth finish for defined bold eyes. Formulated with Vitamin E, Castor oil, and Olive oil, it aims to balance color payoff with comfort. Suitable for both sharp and smudged looks, this kohl is dermatologically tested, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Key Features
- Intense black pigment
- Claims up to 24-hour wear
- Smudge-proof and waterproof
- Glides on in a single stroke
- Cruelty-free and 100% vegan
- Difficult to Remove
Maybelline New York Smudge Proof Colossal Kajal
Maybelline New York Smudge Proof Colossal Kajal with Aloe Vera has a strong black pigment for extended wear. It strives to provide bold definition while being kind to the eyes and is enhanced with calming ingredients like aloe vera and vitamins C and E. It is a sensible choice for daily use because of its waterproof finish and smooth-glide formula.
Key Features
- Deep black mineral color with shine
- Enriched with Aloe Vera, Vitamin C & E
- Smudge-proof and waterproof for up to 24 hours
- Smooth application with unique tip
- Needs makeup remover for easy removal
Lakme 9 to 5 Eyeconic Kajal
Lakmē 9 to 5 Eyeconic Kajal is designed for long wear with a deep black finish that lasts up to 24 hours. Its smudge-proof and waterproof formula makes it suitable for busy days, while the easy-glide tip ensures quick application. Formulated with care-tested ingredients, it’s a practical addition to everyday makeup routines.
Key Features
- Lasts up to 24 hours
- Smudge-proof and waterproof
- Quick-drying formula
- Easy to apply in one stroke
- Can be used on waterline and eyelid
- May require strong remover for full removal
FACES CANADA Magneteyes Kajal
Faces Canada Magneteyes Kajal is intended to produce a noticeable color in a single application. Enhanced with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamin E, it seeks to offer both color and nourishment. Smooth application on the eyelids and waterline is made possible by the retractable design. For prolonged use, its formula is made to be resistant to smudging and water.
Key Features
- High color payoff in one swipe
- Contains Vitamin E, minerals, and antioxidants
- Water-resistant and smudge-resistant
- May require occasional reapplication for very oily skin
So now is the ideal time to pick out a kajal (or two) that compliments your style, whether you're trying a new look or updating your makeup collection. There is something for every taste and price range, from delicate formulas to striking blacks. These offers won't be around for long, so act quickly. With the top selections from Myntra's End of Reason Sale (May 31–June 12), let your eyes speak for you this season!
