Spray Sunscreen Under ₹500: Top Picks for Summer

Protecting your skin from harsh UV rays becomes essential as the summer sun shines bright. Spray sunscreen is a convenient and quick way to protect yourself from the sun's damaging effects. The good news is that you don't have to break the bank to get a good spray sunscreen. With numerous options available under ₹500, you can stay protected without compromising on your budget. In this article, we'll explore the top spray sunscreens under ₹500 that offer broad-spectrum protection, ease of use, and affordability, helping you make an informed decision for a sun-safe summer. Stay protected, stay stylish.

The WOW Skin Science Watermelon + Omega Sunfreeze Sunscreen Spray is a high-performance sunscreen designed to provide broad-spectrum protection and a cooling effect. With its SPF 50 PA++++ rating, this spray sunscreen shields the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Cooling Effect: Lowers skin temperature by up to 7°C with every spray, providing an instant cooling sensation.

Broad-Spectrum Protection: SPF 50 PA++++ protection against UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn, tanning, and premature aging.

Lightweight and Non-Greasy: Absorbs quickly without leaving any white cast, stickiness, or heavy residue, making it ideal for daily use.

May not be water-resistant for extended periods: Although it's water-resistant, it may not last for extended periods of water exposure.

The SunScoop Hydrating Fluid Sunscreen is designed for both face and body, offering broad-spectrum protection with SPF 60 and PA++++. This lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, providing hydration and nourishment to the skin.

Broad-Spectrum Protection: Shields skin from UVA and UVB rays with SPF 60 and PA++++

Hydrating Properties: Calms and nourishes the skin while protecting it from sun damage

Quick-Absorbing Formula: Melts into the skin seamlessly, leaving no white cast or greasiness

May not be suitable for extremely sensitive skin: Some users might experience irritation or allergic reactions to certain ingredients

The SOTRUE SPF50+ Shield No White Cast Matte Finish Sunscreen Spray is a broad-spectrum sunscreen designed for face and body protection. It provides long-lasting protection against UVA and UVB rays, preventing skin damage and premature aging.

Broad-Spectrum Protection: Shields skin from UVA and UVB rays with SPF 50+ and PA++++ rating

No White Cast: Leaves no white residue, ensuring a natural finish

Matte Finish: Absorbs quickly, leaving a comfortable, oil-free finish

Reapplication Required: Needs to be reapplied every 2 hours for continuous protection

The ASAYA Sunscreen Spray is a broad-spectrum sunscreen designed to protect the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. With SPF 50 PA+++, it provides long-lasting protection against sunburn, tanning, and premature aging.

Broad-Spectrum Protection: Blocks both UVA and UVB rays with SPF 50 PA+++ rating

No White Cast: Leaves no white residue, ensuring a natural finish

Water-Resistant: Perfect for outdoor activities like swimming, sports, or long travel days

May require reapplication: Needs to be reapplied every 2-3 hours for continuous protection

In conclusion, these top spray sunscreens under ₹500 offer broad-spectrum protection, ease of use, and affordability. Options like WOW Skin Science Watermelon + Omega Sunfreeze Sunscreen Spray, ASAYA Sunscreen Spray, SOTRUE SPF50+ Shield Sunscreen Spray, and SunScoop Hydrating Fluid Sunscreen provide unique features like cooling effects, hydrating properties, and matte finishes. When choosing a sunscreen, consider your skin type and needs, and reapply every 2-3 hours for continuous protection. With these options, you can stay protected and stylish this summer without breaking the bank. Prioritize your skin's health and enjoy the sun safely.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.