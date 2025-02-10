Steal the Deal: High-End Liquid Blush at Fashion Carnival
The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale has incredible prices on high-end liquid blushes like Jeffree Star, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty, and Laura Mercier. Whether you like a dewy, matte, or radiant look, there is a perfect match for every skin type. Shop before the discount ends on February 12th.
Prepare to boost your natural glow without blowing your budget! The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale is here, giving you amazing prices on high-end liquid blushes. This is your chance to get those sought premium brands and formulae you've been admiring at much lower pricing. Find your perfect flush and step up your makeup game with everything from subtle, dewy glow to bold, statement-making hues. Don't miss out on these incredible prices; the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale ends February 12th! So, prepare to steal the deal and add a touch of luxury to your beauty collection.
1. Jeffree Star Cosmetics Magic Candy Long Lasting Liquid Blush 10.5ml - Watermelon Latex
The Jeffree Star Cosmetics Magic Candy Liquid Blush in Watermelon Latex is a vibrant, dewy-finish blush that delivers a long-lasting, radiant glow. Its lightweight liquid formula blends seamlessly onto the skin, creating a fresh, natural-looking flush.
Key Features:
- Shade: Watermelon Latex – a bright, playful hue for a fresh, youthful glow
- Finish: Dewy, providing a radiant and luminous effect
- Formulation: Liquid, ensuring easy blending and buildable coverage
- Skin Type: Ideal for dry skin, offering a moisturizing touch
- Cruelty-Free: Ethically made, not tested on animals
- Skin Type: May not suit oily skin types due to its dewy finish
2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Matte Finish Blurring Serum Blush 9.5ml - Plum
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Matte Finish Blurring Serum Blush in Plum is a luxurious, weightless cream blush that delivers a soft matte finish with a seamless, airbrushed effect. Its unique blurring serum formula smooths the skin while adding a natural flush of color.
Key Features:
- Shade: Plum – a rich, sophisticated hue for a bold yet natural flush
- Finish: Soft matte, offering a smooth, non-shiny effect
- Formulation: Cream-based for easy blending and buildable intensity
- Blurring Effect: Minimizes the appearance of pores and imperfections
- Skin Type: Ideal for combination skin, balancing hydration and oil control
- Finish: Matte finish may feel drying on very dry skin
3. Huda Beauty Blush Filter Soft Glow Finish Liquid Blush 4.5ml - Black Cherry
The Huda Beauty Blush Filter Soft Glow Finish Liquid Blush in Black Cherry is a highly pigmented, weightless liquid blush designed to add a radiant, dewy flush to dusky to deep skin tones.
Key Features:
- Finish: Luminous, giving a soft, radiant glow to the skin
- Formulation: Liquid, ensuring effortless blending and a second-skin feel
- Hydrating: Ideal for dry skin, adding moisture and preventing patchiness
- Lightweight & Buildable: Customizable intensity for a natural or bold look
- Long-Lasting: Stays fresh and vibrant throughout the day
- Pigmentation: High pigmentation requires careful blending to avoid over-application
4. Laura Mercier Long Lasting Tinted Moisturizer Blush 15ml - Southbound
The Laura Mercier Long Lasting Tinted Moisturizer Blush in Southbound is a lightweight, hydrating liquid blush that delivers a natural flush of color while keeping the skin moisturized. Designed for medium to dusky skin tones, this formula seamlessly blends into the skin, enhancing your complexion with a fresh and healthy glow.
Key Features:
- Finish: Natural, creating a subtle, skin-like glow
- Formulation: Liquid for smooth and effortless blending
- Hydrating Formula: Keeps skin nourished and comfortable
- Long-Lasting: Stays put for extended wear without fading
- Dermatologically Tested: Suitable for sensitive skin and everyday use
- Pigmentation: May not provide enough pigmentation for those who prefer bold blush looks
The Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale is an excellent opportunity to enhance your beauty routine with high-end liquid blushes at unbeatable pricing. Whether you favor Jeffree Star Cosmetics' dewy glow, Anastasia Beverly Hills' soft matte blurring effect, Huda Beauty's radiant brightness, or Laura Mercier's moisturizing natural flush, there's a product for every skin type and tone. Don't pass up the opportunity to add a touch of luxury to your makeup collection by taking advantage of exceptional prices available until February 12th. Shop today before these beauty deals run out.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
