Strong Roots & Smooth Strands: Top Hair Oils and Serums for Every Hair Concern

Hair care is essential, especially with today’s fast-paced lifestyle, pollution, and heat styling. Looking for the best end-splitting, frizz, or healthy growth solution for hair? Worry no more; we have some of the most reliable hair serums and oils that keep your locks well-conditioned from root to tip. Here in this article, we're reviewing four of the top products splashing around in the hair care world—two powerful oils and two highly-rated serums for different hair types and issues. Natural oils or salon-approved serums, we've got everyone listed in this review. So let's begin!

Parachute hair oil has been a part of every Indian home for years. This Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil twin pack is not any ordinary hair oil—it's a legacy of care and nourishment. It penetrates the scalp so deeply that it gives strength and softness to each hair.

Key Features:

High in Coconut Oil: Condition and shine with deep treatment.

Reduces Split Ends: Smoothes and minimizes breakage.

Non-Greasy Formula: Does not weigh the hair down or greasy up.

Multipurpose Application: Use as pre-wash treatment or overnight oil.

Good for Regular Hair Types: Safe and suitable for all regular hair types.

Note: It can't be very effective for highly damaged and dry hair when not complemented with other treatments.

If frizz is your worst enemy, your hero is this Liss Unlimited Serum by L'Oreal Professionnel. With its non-greasy texture, it smoothes your hair and shields it against heat and humidity.

Key Features:

Frizz Control Technology: Smooths hair up to 4 days.

Heat Protection: Best for styling with straighteners and dryers.

Lightweight Texture: It won't weigh the hair down.

Salon-Like Finish: Provides shiny and silky finish.

Best for Dry Hair: Formulated especially for dry and coarse textures.

Note: A bit pricier than usual drugstore serums.

Famous for its natural ingredients, Mamaearth brings the goodness of Rosemary and Methi Dana (Fenugreek seeds) in this hair growth oil. It is perfect for normal hair and minimizes hair fall while encouraging thicker, healthier growth. The inclusion of onion extract also boosts the dose of nutrition.

Key Features:

Loaded with Onion Extract: Enhances scalp health and minimizes breakage.

Cruelty-Free Formula: Harmless and ethical for repeated use.

Soothing Fragrance: Does not possess the pungent odor that onion oils tend to have.

Improves Overall Hair Quality: Gives hair a shine and healthiness.

Note: Takes a few weeks to deliver visible results, hence consistency is necessary.

This Pilgrim hair oil combines Spanish Rosemary and Biotin, an intense pair well-known to promote hair growth and strengthening. Formulated especially for normal hair texture, it's chemical-free. Ideal for someone seeking healthy hair that is thick and breakage-free.

Key Features:

Biotin for Strengthening: Loss and brittleness of hair are reduced.

Spanish Rosemary for Growth: Stimulates the roots for fast hair growth.

Cruelty-Free and Clean: Kind, all-natural ingredients without parabens or sulfates.

Lightweight Oil: Not too sticky, easy to rinse off.

Daily Use Friendly: Suitable for daily or alternate-day use.

Note: Squeezed into a smaller bottle, so regular repurchase may be needed if you use every day.

Hair oiling and treatment don’t have to be complicated or expensive. Whether you’re trying to repair split ends, reduce frizz, or encourage hair growth, the right product can make all the difference. So, go ahead and pick the one that suits your hair concern the most. Beautiful, healthy hair is just one product away!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.