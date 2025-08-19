Summer Makeup Must-Haves from Myntra: Stay Fresh, Light, and Glowing All Season

As temperatures increase you need to adjust your make up routine to suit the heat. The summer is a good reason to find the appropriate solution, with semi-non-greasy formulations, that remain stable and leave your skin refreshed and guarded. Myntra has a hand-picked display of summer-compatible beauty products that do exactly that. These include hydrating sunscreens, oil-absorbing powders, colorful blush palettes, and more, which keep sweat, have coverage, and look natural.These are hydrating sunscreens, oil-absorbing powders, colorful blush sets, etc. which are sweat-resistant, have coverage, and wear natural. To ensure that you look picture perfect both during the day and at night, play with these tested tips in making up your face.

Video courtesy: Myntra

Image source - Myntra,com



Order Now

Start your routine with this must-have Derma Co. Sunscreen Gel.Incorporated with 1% hyaluronic acid, it not only hydrates but also protect the skin with broad-spectrum sun coverage. It is ideal to wear under make-up due to its lightweight, non-greasy textures that can be worn every day on the warm summer days.

Key features:

Offers SPF protection against UVA/UVB rays

Hydrating formula with 1% hyaluronic acid

Water-based gel absorbs quickly

Non-comedogenic and suitable for daily use

May not provide a matte finish for oily skin types

Image source - Myntra,com



Order Now

The eye catching FACES CANADA concealer is a creamy high cover that helps to coat the blemishes and dark places. It is fortified with vitamin E and shea butter that mix well and moisturize skin. Whilst the hot weather, put it in your bag in between so it can touch-up at breaks.

Key features:

High coverage with a lightweight feel

Enriched with skin-friendly ingredients

Glides on smoothly for even application

Ideal for spot correction or under-eye use

Limited shade range may not suit all tones

Image source - Myntra,com



Order Now

Control shine and set your makeup with the MARS Born To Bake Setting Powder. This densely packed fine-grained powder is contained in a matte finish that helps your base stay locked in under sweat and humidity. Apply light dusting to your face so that it lasts a long time and looks smooth.

Key features:

Matte finish helps manage oil and shine

Smooth application with fine powder texture

Compact and travel-friendly packaging

Ideal for oily and combination skin

May appear too dry on very dry skin

Image source - Myntra,com



Order Now

The Golden Sugar Palette will complete your summer style adding some warmth and glamour. This bronzer-blush-highlighter palette provides a luminous flare to every single skintone through the combination of bronzers, blushes, and highlighters. Turn it into sculpt or use it to brighten up.

Key features:

Multi-shade palette offers versatility

Pigmented formula with shimmer and matte finishes

Works as blush, bronzer, or highlighter

Suitable for both subtle and bold looks

Packaging may feel bulky for small pouches

Summer makeup should be about breathable textures and products that perform under pressure. That could be a hydrating sunscreen base and creamy concealers, matte setting powders and multi-use blush palettes; these are just some of the best Myntra shopping items to go with. All products are designed to fight the effects of heat and humidity as well as to generate your natural glow. Whether you are going out to brunch, to work, or to an evening event, the products will keep your appearance intact, smooth, and photo-worthy all autumn through.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.