Sun-Kissed Savings: Top Body Sunscreens Under ₹399 for Ultimate Protection

Shielding your skin from bad UV rays doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. We've shortlisted the best-performing body sunscreens, all of which cost less than ₹399, that provide broad-spectrum protection without sacrificing on quality. From sprays to lotions, these sunscreens suit different tastes and skin types, so you can experience protection on your outdoor escapades. Enjoy affordable skincare and step out with confidence, knowing your skin is in good hands.

Be Bodywise comes up with a convenient spray sunscreen of SPF 50 PA+++, offering broad-spectrum protection. The inclusion of SunCat DE technology gives a weightless, non-greasy feel and can be applied daily. The inclusion of niacinamide and red algae hydrates the skin and provides anti-aging benefits. It can be purchased for ₹398, which is worth it due to effective sun protection.

Key Features

SPF 50 PA+++ broad-spectrum protection

Even application guaranteed with SunCat DE technology

Niacinamide and red algae for skin benefits

Light, non-greasy texture

Easy spray application

The spray form is not as travel-friendly because of size issues.

WishCare Body Lotion Sunscreen has SPF 50 sun shield and moisturizing benefits of niacinamide, carrot seed, and raspberry extracts. With a light, non-comedogenic formula that doesn't leave behind any whitening cast, it suits all skin types. this 200ml, which is a size and quality buy for daily use.

Key Feature:

SPF 50 PA+++ UVA & UVB protection

Rich with niacinamide, carrot seed, and raspberry

No whiteness cast, all skin types

Light non-comedogenic formula

Large 200ml packaging

The cream is slightly oily on extremely oily skin types.

MCaffeine Clear Glow sunscreen provides SPF 50 PA+++ protection along with skin lightening due to 1% kojic acid and alpha arbutin. With its light and non-greasy texture that absorbs quickly, it is a perfect daily usage sunscreen.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ protection for broad spectrum

1% kojic acid and alpha arbutin for skin lightening

Light, fast-absorbing consistency

Applicable for everyday use

Fights dark spots and pigmentation

The 50ml is a possible habitual repurchase item for habitual users.

GLAMVEDA sunscreen lotion does not provide only SPF 50 PA+++ protection but also blue light protection against screen exposure. Its ultra-light and non-greasy texture gets absorbed instantly and is ideal for all skin types. This 60ml lotion is an affordable solution to complete skin protection.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ with blue light protection

Ultra-lightweight and non-greasy

Quick-absorbing formula

Ideal for all skin types

60ml might not see you through everyday use.

Sun protection is essential in skincare, and with these best body sunscreens under ₹399, it's affordable and effective too. Sprays or lotions, each product has its benefits, suitable for the needs of your skin. There's moisture, anti-aging, and blue light protection – with these sunscreens, there's nothing but overall protection. Embrace these budget-friendly options to safeguard your skin and make it look its best every day. Remember, repeated daily use is the way to achieve optimum sun protection benefits.

