Sun-Safe and Skin-Loved: 4 Must-Have Sunscreens for Glowing Protection

Searching for the perfect sunscreen that doesn't feel greasy or heavy, but Flipkart made it simple. With hydrating aqua gels to matte-finish colored cremes, Flipkart has Indian skin types specially formulated sunscreens available. Oily, normal, or combination skin doesn't matter—there's a flawless one out there waiting for you. The following are the top four trending sunscreens.

The Derma Co's Aqua Gel sunscreen is ideal for stick haters. The gel soaks in in a split second and is loaded with 1% Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays. It's particularly favored for its zero white-cast formula and oil-free finish.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ broad spectrum protection

Loaded with 1% Hyaluronic Acid for intense hydration

No white cast, absorbs in seconds

Light gel consistency, oil-free

Paraben and silicone-free, wholly safe for all skin types

Tiny size (30g) might get consumed overnight if applied daily

With a watermelon-fresh spin, Dot & Key's sunscreen is a savior for oily and combination skin. It calms and cools the skin while shielding it from UVA and UVB rays. This sunscreen hydrates without clogging pores—ideal for hot, sweaty days or summer regimens.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ broad spectrum protection

Watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid-enriched

Lightweight, cooling, non-sticky texture

Ideal for oily, normal, and combination skin

It may not be suitable for very dry skin types

For those who want skincare and light make-up in a single product, the Joy Tinted Mattifying Sunscreen is a hit. The natural color of this sunscreen complements most Indian skin tones, giving a matte finish along with sun protection. The product can be utilized daily, which minimizes oil and softens the complexion.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++ protection

Tinted formulation for a natural color finish

Matt finishes, controls shine

Lightweight, non-greasy

Ideal for all skin types

Can be applied as a base under make-up

It may not be suitable for all types of skin care

Dr. Sheth's sunscreen is specifically designed for skin that tends to pigmentation. With active ingredients of Kesar and Kojic Acid, it not only guards your skin against UV rays but also lightens and evens out the complexion. It is perfect for individuals who get tanned, develop spots, or experience uneven pigmentation.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ wide range protection

Rich in Kesar and Kojic Acid

Combats pigmentation and tanning

Non-greasy with no white cast

Completely safe for all skin types

Kojic acid is likely to result in mild irritation in extremely sensitive skin

Flipkart has a vast collection of sunscreens that caters to various skin types and issues. Hydration, colored base, pigmentation shield, or cooling advantage—whatever your skin requires, these four sunscreens have got you covered, literally! These sun protection stars are yours from well-known brands like The Derma Co, Dot & Key, Joy, and Dr. Sheth's, which bring both skincare advantages and sun protection. Pick the one that matches your skin and have worry-free mornings every day, stay guarded, stay radiant.

