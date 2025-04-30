Sun Smart: Best Sunscreens for Every Skin Type & Need

Available in creams, gels, sprays, and sticks, sunscreens are formulated for various skin types and offer different levels of protection indicated by their SPF (Sun Protection Factor). Daily use of a broad-spectrum sunscreen—regardless of the weather—is essential to maintain healthy, youthful skin and prevent long-term sun damage.

Hyphen’s Ultra Light Water Sunscreen is a non-greasy, fast-absorbing SPF that offers broad-spectrum protection with skin-loving ingredients. Enriched with aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, it hydrates while shielding skin from UV rays, making it ideal for daily wear under makeup or on bare skin.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++: Strong protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

Aloe Vera & Hyaluronic Acid: Soothes and hydrates the skin.

Water-Based, Ultra-Light Formula: Feels weightless on the skin, perfect for humid weather.

Mild Dewy Finish: May not suit extremely oily skin types.

Reapplication Needed: Especially if sweating or swimming.

Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen is designed for Indian skin and climates. It not only provides sun protection but also supports skin barrier repair with ceramides and brightens with vitamin C, making it a multi-functional product.

Key Features:

SPF 50+ Broad Spectrum: High sun protection.

Ceramides: Strengthen and protect the skin’s barrier.

Vitamin C: Helps brighten the skin and reduce pigmentation.

Might Feel Heavy on Oily Skin: Best suited for normal to dry types.

Fragrance May Be Present: Can be an issue for very sensitive skin.

This hybrid sunscreen from The Derma Co. combines sun protection with skincare and makeup prep. It contains niacinamide to help reduce pore appearance and provides a smooth, priming effect under foundation or BB cream.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA+++: High protection against UVA/UVB rays.

Niacinamide: Minimizes pores and improves skin tone.

Silicone-Based Texture: Doubles as a makeup primer.

Silicone Feel: Not preferred by users who dislike a velvety finish.

Not Very Hydrating: May need a moisturizer underneath for dry skin.

Neutrogena’s UltraSheer Dry Touch Sunblock is a cult-favorite, known for its lightweight, non-greasy feel and long-lasting sun protection. Powered by Helioplex technology, it offers superior protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

Key Features:

SPF 50+ with Helioplex: Stabilized UV protection for longer wear.

Dry Touch Technology: Matte, non-oily finish.

Water-Resistant: Great for outdoor use and humid conditions.

Can Leave a Mild White Cast: Especially on deeper skin tones.

Contains Alcohol & Fragrance: May not suit sensitive skin.

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable step in any skincare routine, crucial for protecting the skin against harmful UVA and UVB rays that cause premature aging, pigmentation, and skin cancer. Whether you prefer lightweight, water-based formulas like Hyphen's, barrier-supportive options like Dr. Sheth’s, or multi-tasking hybrids like The Derma Co.’s primer sunscreen, there’s a formulation to suit every skin type and lifestyle. Neutrogena's UltraSheer remains a go-to for strong outdoor protection. The key is choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30–50, applying it daily—even indoors—and reapplying every few hours for lasting protection and long-term skin health.

