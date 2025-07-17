Swipe Right: Must-Have Lipsticks to Buy Now on Myntra

A smear of lipstick can improve your appearance and self esteem in a minute. Ranging in price and texture, a great lipstick comes in all different sorts, whether it is rich mattes or glitter finish, or casual nudes, lipstick is an essential of beauty. Myntra gives a variety of lipsticks with bold color shade, long lasting wear, and easy on application. These are the must-have lipsticks, whether going out to brunch, a wedding, or a night out and you will go out looking perfect in them. Get them at Myntra and step up your makeup game right now.

The Royal Noor lipstick is Pilgrim which is a mix of the brashness of matte and the glitter. It has a glitter formula, which gives your skin shimmer, but it is not too much to dominate your outfit, and hence ideal on festive occasions and parties. Shop it now on Myntra for instant glam.

Key features:

Glitter effect adds subtle sparkle and depth

Matte base provides rich pigment and lasting wear

Royal Noor is a bold, regal shade suitable for evenings

Smooth application and lightweight on lips

Glitter finish may not suit minimal makeup lovers

Lakme 9to5 range provides this lipstick with bold matte finish which stays up to 16 hours. The primer is incorporated into the paint and it gives it smooth even application and prolongs the life of the color. Add this reliable lipstick to your daily rotation from Myntra.

Key features:

Priming formula evens out lips for flawless finish

Deep wine shade adds boldness and elegance

Long-wear up to 16 hours without heavy reapplication

Comfortable matte feel without being too dry

May feel slightly drying after extended wear

In terms of the long-wear lipstick that does not smudge and lasts all day, this matte bullet by Pilgrim in Coco Caress is a great hit. It’s a great value option and perfect for everyday looks. Find this budget-friendly set now on Myntra.

Key features:

Set includes three wearable peach and nude tones

Matte finish that feels smooth, not heavy

Perfect for everyday wear and minimal looks

Compact, gift-ready packaging

Color may need touch-ups after meals

If you're looking for a no-smudge, all-day lipstick, this matte bullet from Pilgrim in Coco Caress is a winner. With intense color payoff and transferproof wear, it’s ideal for long days. Available now on Myntra—get your shade before it’s gone.

Key features:

Transferproof formula keeps your lips mess-free

Coco Caress is a rich brown nude for daily glam

Bullet design offers easy, precise application

One-stroke pigment saves time on busy mornings

May require oil-based remover to take off fully

Lipsticks are a minor detail, which has a great effect on your appearance. Be it bright and shimmery, dark and satin, or gentle and low-key, you will find a lipstick here that will best suit your fashion sense With trusted brands and great formulas, these picks from Myntra are made to last and flatter. Don’t wait—grab your favorite lipsticks now on Myntra and let your lips do the talking.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.