The Best Matte Lipsticks to Purchase – Long-Lasting, Bold, and Gorgeous

If you want to get your hands on the perfect matte lipstick, Flipkart's got you covered! Depending on whether you want a blackish, dramatic lip for the evening or something nudes-tific for work-life, they have it all covered.

1. Lakmé 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick (Deep Wine, 3.6 g)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

Lakmé has become a household brand for years, and the Lakmé 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick is designed for women who demand a long-lasting, professional look through the day. The deep wine color is apt for making that lasting impression anywhere, whether that's the workplace or the party!

Key Features:

Built-in Primer: Easy glide, long wear.

Matte Finish: Provides a velvety feel without drying out the lips.

Very Pigmented: Provides strong color in one stroke.

Lightweight Formula: Glides nicely during the day.

It gets a bit drying after some hours, so it is advisable to have the lips parched dry with balm.

2. MAYBELLINE NEW YEAR Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick (696 Burgundy Blush, 3.9 g)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

People widely recognize Maybelline Color Sensational for delivering both velvety-smooth application and deep pigment saturation. Burgundy Blush is a great one to use if you adore deep, rich colors that immediately give your face a lift!

Key Features:

Creamy Matte Formula: Gentle on lips but still provides a matte finish.

Rich Color Payoff: One stroke alone is effective in providing full coverage.

Hydrating Ingredients: Prevents the lips from drying.

Available in a shade to suit each skin tone: A color that suits everyone.

The creamy feel might transfer slightly, hence reapplication may be necessary.

3. BELLAVITA Comfort Matte Bullet Lipstick (Dreamy Nude, 4.2 g)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

Bellavita's Comfort Matte Bullet Lipstick in Dreamy Nude serves outstandingly for anyone seeking discreet, sophisticated nude color selection. The product delivers high moisture retention through its matte appearance.

Key Features:

Soft & Smooth Glide: Provides smooth application.

Intensely Moisturizing: With moisturizing ingredients.

Long-Lasting Formula: Long-lasting without smudging for hours.

Perfect Nude Shade: Suitable for everyday use.

The color payoff is light to medium in texture; hence, a few strokes are required to achieve full opacity.

4. MARS Ultra Pigmented Creamy Matte Lipstick (12 Khoobsurat Kuchipudi, 3.2 g)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

You have to try MARS Ultra Pigmented Creamy Matte Lipstick in Khoobsurat Kuchipudi if you like bold, exotic colors. It has high pigmentation coupled with a non-drying, comfortable formula.

Key Features:

Ultra Pigmented: intense color in just one swipe.

Creamy Yet Matte: Lightweight feel while providing a matte texture.

Affordable & High Quality: An affordable option with good quality output.

Smooth texture: glides easily across the lips.

The bullet will get damaged if too much pressure is applied during application.

All four of the lipsticks available on Flipkart have something special to offer, and they are worth including in your makeup bag. If a long-lasting matte lipstick is what you require in bold, Lakmé 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick is worth considering. If moisturizing, creamy-matte texture is what you require, Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick is your go-to. If nude and hydration are your top picks, then Bellavita Comfort Matte Bullet Lipstick is where you should be. And if high-pigmentation on a budget is what you need, MARS Ultra Pigmented Creamy Matte Lipstick will not let you down.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.