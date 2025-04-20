The Essential Guide to Face Moisturisers: Hydration, Protection & Skin Health

Moisturisers come in various forms like creams, lotions, gels, and serums, and are typically used after cleansing and toning.

This premium moisturiser focuses on rebuilding and reinforcing your skin’s barrier. It's packed with ceramides and skin-soothing ingredients, making it ideal for people dealing with compromised or sensitive skin. The texture is lightweight but nourishing, offering long-lasting hydration without a greasy feel.

Key Features:

Contains 20x concentrated ceramides for barrier repair

Lightweight cream suitable for most skin types

High price point

May be too rich for oily or acne-prone skin

Designed for dry or dull skin, this moisturiser combines the power of ceramides and peptides to restore moisture and improve skin texture. It's formulated with calming botanicals like chamomile and aloe, making it great for daily use, especially in drier seasons.

Key Features:

Infused with ceramides to strengthen skin barrier

Peptides support skin repair and elasticity

Might feel heavy for oily or humid conditions

Not ideal under makeup for those with oily skin

This is a refreshing gel-based moisturiser that delivers hydration for up to 72 hours. It contains probiotics and hyaluronic acid to support a healthy skin microbiome while deeply hydrating the skin. It's especially great for oily, combination, or acne-prone skin.

Key Features:

Oil-free gel texture, ideal for hot/humid climates

Probiotics support a balanced skin microbiome

May not be hydrating enough for very dry skin

Contains fragrance, which may not suit very sensitive skin

A budget-friendly, gel-based moisturiser crafted for oily and acne-prone skin. It's non-comedogenic, absorbs quickly, and gives a matte finish. It’s enriched with ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to balance oil while keeping the skin soft and plump.

Key Features:

Oil-free and non-comedogenic

Contains niacinamide for oil control and brightening

Might not be enough hydration for dry or mature skin

Fragrance may irritate ultra-sensitive skin

Face moisturisers are an essential part of any skincare routine, no matter your skin type. They help keep the skin hydrated, support the skin barrier, and protect against environmental stressors. Whether you have oily, dry, sensitive, or combination skin, using the right moisturiser can improve texture, prevent irritation, and maintain overall skin health.

