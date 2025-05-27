The Essential Role of Face Moisturisers in Skincare

Depending on your skin type, moisturisers come in different forms such as creams, lotions, or gels, and may include ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, or SPF for added benefits. Regular use can improve skin texture, reduce signs of aging, and keep the skin balanced and refreshed.

This gentle retinol cream from COSRX is formulated specifically for beginners looking to incorporate retinoids into their skincare routine. With 0.1% pure retinol, it helps target fine lines, uneven texture, and early signs of aging. What sets it apart is the addition of Super Vitamin E (tocotrienol), a powerful antioxidant that protects the skin from oxidative stress, and Panthenol, known for its soothing and hydrating properties. The cream is lightweight and designed to minimize irritation, making it suitable even for those with sensitive skin.

Key Features:

Contains 0.1% pure retinol – ideal for beginners.

Enriched with Vitamin E and Panthenol to calm and protect the skin.

Helps improve skin texture, elasticity, and radiance over time.

Lightweight and non-greasy formula that absorbs well.

Designed to be less irritating compared to traditional retinol creams.

Cons:

May cause initial dryness or peeling as skin adjusts.

The scent is noticeable and may not be appealing to all users.

Not recommended for use during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Cetaphil’s DAM Ultra Hydrating Lotion is a dermatologist-recommended moisturizer designed for very dry to dry, sensitive skin. It delivers intense hydration for up to 24 hours without clogging pores. The formulation is free from fragrances and irritants, making it a go-to for people with skin conditions like eczema or rosacea. It’s a versatile product that can be used on both the face and body, providing long-lasting relief from dryness without feeling heavy or greasy.

Key Features:

Formulated with a blend of emollients and humectants to deeply hydrate.

Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic – safe for sensitive skin.

Clinically proven to hydrate skin for 24 hours.

Can be used on both face and body.

Suitable for all ages, including children.

Cons:

May feel slightly thick or heavy for oily or acne-prone skin types.

Lack of active ingredients for specific concerns (e.g., brightening or anti-aging).

Basic formula might not satisfy users looking for multi-functional skincare.

This rich, creamy moisturizer is designed to repair and restore the skin’s natural barrier, particularly for those with dry, dull, or damaged skin. It combines Ceramides, which help rebuild the skin’s protective layer, with Hyaluronic Acid, known for its deep hydration capabilities. The product promises to lock in moisture while soothing irritation and preventing transepidermal water loss. Ideal for daily use, it supports long-term skin health by maintaining the skin’s moisture balance and integrity.

Key Features:

Contains 5 Ceramides to support skin barrier repair.

Includes Hyaluronic Acid to draw moisture into the skin.

Helps relieve dryness, redness, and flakiness.

Suitable for normal, dry, and combination skin.

Free from sulfates, parabens, and dyes.

Cons:

May not be hydrating enough for extremely dry or dehydrated skin in winter.

Contains a light fragrance, which could irritate sensitive skin.

Texture might feel too rich for oily or acne-prone skin types.

Dr. Sheth’s Oil-Free Moisturizer is a lightweight yet hydrating solution for oily and acne-prone skin. It blends traditional Ayurvedic ingredients like Haldi (turmeric), known for its anti-inflammatory and brightening properties, with modern hydrators like Hyaluronic Acid. The addition of Cica Extract (Centella Asiatica) further helps in calming irritated skin and promoting healing. It offers essential moisture without clogging pores, making it a great everyday option for those looking to balance hydration with oil control.

Key Features:

Oil-free and non-comedogenic – perfect for oily and acne-prone skin.

Infused with Haldi (turmeric) for anti-inflammatory benefits.

Contains Hyaluronic Acid for lasting hydration.

Cica Extract soothes and repairs the skin barrier.

Lightweight texture absorbs quickly without residue.

Cons:

May not provide enough moisture for dry or dehydrated skin.

Some users report breakouts or a sticky feel after application.

Scent may be strong or herbal for those sensitive to fragrance.

