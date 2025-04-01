trendingNowenglish2880071https://zeenews.india.com/top-deals/personal-care/the-essential-role-of-primer-in-achieving-flawless-makeup-2880071.html
NewsPersonal-care
PRIMER

The Essential Role of Primer in Achieving Flawless Makeup

Primer is a makeup base applied before foundation to create a smooth surface, enhance the longevity of makeup, and improve its overall finish. It helps to fill in pores, fine lines, and imperfections, providing a more even canvas for foundation application. Primers come in various formulations, such as mattifying, hydrating, illuminating, or pore-minimizing, to cater to different skin types and needs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 11:17 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us
The Essential Role of Primer in Achieving Flawless Makeup Byridie

Some primers even offer additional benefits like sun protection or anti-aging properties. By creating a barrier between the skin and makeup, primer ensures that makeup lasts longer and stays fresh throughout the day.

1. Maybelline New York Fit Me Primer Matte + Poreless

Image Source: Myntra.com

 


Order Now

The Maybelline New York Fit Me Primer Matte + Poreless is a lightweight primer designed to smooth the skin's surface and minimize the appearance of pores. It helps control oil and shine, providing a matte finish that keeps makeup in place throughout the day. Ideal for normal to oily skin types, this primer creates a smooth, velvety base that allows foundation to apply seamlessly. Its pore-minimizing formula ensures that your skin looks flawless and matte, making it an essential step for a long-lasting, shine-free makeup look.

Key Features:

  • Mattifying Formula: Controls shine and provides a matte finish.
  • Pore-Minimizing: Minimizes the appearance of pores for smoother skin.
  • May not provide enough hydration for dry skin.
  • Needs to be applied sparingly to avoid a heavy texture.

2. Lakme Makeup+Skincare VitC Superglow Skin Perfecting Primer

Image Source: Myntra.com

 


Order Now

The Lakme Makeup+Skincare VitC Superglow Skin Perfecting Primer is a dual-action product that works as both a primer and a skincare booster. Infused with the goodness of Vitamin C, it provides a natural glow while creating a smooth canvas for makeup application. This primer helps in brightening and hydrating the skin, giving it a healthy, radiant finish. It minimizes the appearance of pores, ensuring makeup stays intact for longer. Perfect for all skin types, this primer adds skincare benefits while prepping the skin for a flawless, long-lasting makeup look.

Key Features:

  • Vitamin C Infused: Brightens and energizes the skin for a glowing complexion.
  • Skin-Perfecting Formula: Minimizes the appearance of pores and imperfections.
  • May not be suitable for oily skin types due to its hydrating properties.
  • Requires time to absorb into the skin before applying foundation.

3. Renee Bollywood Filter Primer for Pores & Wrinkles

Image Source: Myntra.com

 


Order Now

The Renee Bollywood Filter Primer for Pores & Wrinkles is a luxurious primer designed to give your skin a smooth, flawless base for makeup application. This primer effectively minimizes the appearance of pores and fine lines, giving the skin a soft-focus effect, much like a filter. It has a lightweight, non-greasy texture that glides smoothly over the skin, filling in imperfections and creating a flawless canvas for foundation. The formula is designed to make your makeup last longer, while also offering a soft, radiant finish, perfect for a photo-ready look.

Key Features:

  • Pore & Wrinkle Minimizing: Reduces the appearance of pores and fine lines for a smooth skin texture.
  • Soft-Focus Effect: Creates a filter-like, flawless finish on the skin.
  • May not provide enough hydration for very dry skin.
  • Needs to be applied sparingly to avoid any buildup.

4. Recode Ace Of Base Mattifying Primer for Oily Skin & Dry Skin

Image Source: Myntra.com

 


Order Now

The Recode Ace Of Base Mattifying Primer is a versatile primer designed to work for both oily and dry skin types. It effectively controls excess oil while providing the necessary hydration for dry skin, ensuring a balanced, matte finish. The lightweight formula helps minimize the appearance of pores and creates a smooth, even surface for makeup application. It also helps makeup stay intact throughout the day, preventing shine and ensuring a long-lasting, flawless look. Ideal for those with combination skin, this primer delivers both hydration and mattifying benefits in one product.

Key Features:

  • Mattifying & Hydrating: Balances oil and moisture, making it suitable for both oily and dry skin.
  • Pore-Minimizing: Reduces the appearance of pores for a smooth finish.
  • May not be hydrating enough for very dry skin in colder climates.
  • Needs to be applied carefully to avoid an overly matte finish.

Primer is an essential step in any makeup routine, creating a smooth, even canvas for makeup application while enhancing its longevity. Whether you're looking for a mattifying, hydrating, pore-minimizing, or glow-enhancing primer, there’s a product tailored to every skin type and concern. A good primer not only helps foundation apply more evenly but also ensures that your makeup stays in place throughout the day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK