The Essential Role of Sunscreen in Protecting and Enhancing Skin Health

Sunscreens come in different forms such as lotions, creams, gels, and sprays, and offer varying levels of protection measured by SPF (Sun Protection Factor). Regular use of sunscreen helps maintain healthy skin, prevents dark spots and wrinkles, and reduces the risk of skin damage caused by sun exposure. Applying sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days or indoors near windows, is crucial for long-term skin health.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun combines the nourishing benefits of traditional Korean skincare ingredients with modern sun protection technology. Enriched with rice extract and probiotics, this sunscreen not only shields the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays but also supports skin barrier health and hydration. The lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly without leaving a white cast or sticky residue. It’s ideal for sensitive and combination skin types seeking a gentle yet effective daily sun protector that promotes a clear, radiant complexion.

Key Features:

High SPF 50+ and PA++++ for broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Contains rice extract known for brightening and antioxidant properties.

Probiotics help strengthen the skin barrier and maintain healthy skin flora.

Lightweight and fast-absorbing texture with no white cast.

Suitable for sensitive and combination skin.

Cons:

May not provide enough moisture for very dry skin.

Some users may find the subtle scent distracting.

Not water-resistant, so reapplication may be necessary after sweating or swimming.

DOT & KEY’s Blueberry Hydrate Barrier Repair Sunscreen offers advanced sun protection combined with intense hydration. Formulated with blueberry extract rich in antioxidants and vitamins, this sunscreen helps combat free radical damage caused by UV exposure. Its hydrating ingredients replenish moisture and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, preventing dryness and irritation. The non-comedogenic, gel-based formula glides on smoothly and is suitable for all skin types, especially those with sensitive or dehydrated skin.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ protection.

Antioxidant-rich blueberry extract protects against environmental damage.

Hydrates and strengthens the skin barrier with nourishing ingredients.

Lightweight, non-greasy gel formula ideal for sensitive and dry skin.

Free from parabens and harmful chemicals.

Cons:

The gel texture may feel sticky to some users in hot weather.

Slight fragrance could be a concern for very sensitive skin.

Higher price point compared to basic sunscreens.

Aqualogica’s Detan+ Dewy Sunscreen provides strong sun protection while promoting a fresh and dewy finish. Infused with cherry tomato extract, known for its brightening and antioxidant benefits, and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, this sunscreen targets dullness and dryness caused by sun exposure. The lightweight, moisturizing formula helps prevent tan and skin damage, making it perfect for normal to dry skin types seeking both protection and radiance.

Key Features:

SPF 50 PA++++ broad-spectrum sun protection.

Cherry tomato extract brightens skin and fights free radicals.

Hyaluronic acid delivers lasting hydration.

Dewy finish that leaves skin glowing and fresh.

Suitable for normal to dry skin.

Cons:

Dewy finish may not suit oily or acne-prone skin.

Contains fragrance which might irritate sensitive skin.

Needs reapplication for extended sun exposure or water activities.

Renee Pore Minimizing Sunscreen combines high-level sun protection with skin-enhancing ingredients like multivitamins and niacinamide. This sunscreen not only shields skin from UV damage with an impressive SPF 70 but also works to refine pores, improve skin texture, and reduce inflammation. The lightweight, matte formula is ideal for oily and combination skin types, providing a shine-free finish while delivering antioxidant and brightening benefits throughout the day.

Key Features:

High SPF 70 for strong UVA and UVB protection.

Contains niacinamide to brighten skin and minimize pores.

Multivitamins nourish and strengthen skin health.

Matte, non-greasy finish suitable for oily and combination skin.

Lightweight formula absorbs quickly without clogging pores.

Cons:

Matte finish may feel drying on very dry skin.

High SPF can sometimes feel heavier compared to lower SPF sunscreens.

May require frequent reapplication during heavy sweating or water exposure.

Sunscreen is an essential part of daily skincare that protects your skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) rays, including premature aging, sunburn, and increased risk of skin cancer. Choosing the right sunscreen involves considering your skin type, desired finish, and additional skin benefits such as hydration, brightening, or pore control.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.