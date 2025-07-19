The Non-Negotiables: Skincare Products That Belong in Your Vanity
From hydration heroes to skin-brightening essentials, this guide rounds up skincare must-haves that bring visible results and long-term care, all available to shop now from Myntra.
A handful of multipurpose products will take you far when it comes to your skincare and beauty kit. Regardless of whether you are a minimalist or enjoy spending time treating yourself through self-care, these products are design to work. Whether it be an overnight-separating lip mask or a cult-favourite moisturising product, every one of them deserves a place in your vanity collection. The best part? You can grab these skin-loving picks right off Myntra and give your daily routine the upgrade it needs.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The Laneige’s cult-favourite lip mask is like a tall drink of water for dry and chapped lips - it works like wonders. With the goodness of berries and a nutrient-rich formula, it works overnight to restore softness and moisture.
Key Features:
- It deeply hydrates and repairs lips overnight
- It contains Vitamin C and antioxidants from berry extracts
- It is infused with hyaluronic acid for intense moisture
- It smooths texture and adds a subtle shine
- Might feel slightly heavy if used in daytime routines
Reequil Sunscreen Gel
The ultra matte requirement of Reequil is designed around the Indian summers and oily skin type. It will provide you with a broad-spectrum protection as well as not clogging your pores. It is a sunscreen which is very lightweight with a dreamy blend and shield giving protection.
Key Features:
- It has SPF 50 PA++++ for protection against UVA and UVB rays
- Non-comedogenic is ideal for acne-prone skin
- It leaves a dry, matte finish suitable for humid weather
- It is water-resistant and sweat-resistant for daily wear
- It can leave a slight white cast on deeper skin tones
Dot & Key Niacinamide Serum
This lightweight serum from Dot & Key has 10 percent niacinamide and a touch of strawberry extract to make skin brighter and minimize dullness. It works perfectly and gives you clear improvement over the long term.
Key Features:
- It has 10% niacinamide helps fade spots and control oil
- The strawberry extract gives a gentle antioxidant boost
- It has a quick-absorbing and non-sticky texture
- It improves skin clarity and smoothness with consistent use
- It might take a few weeks to show visible results
Clinique Moisture Surge Moisturiser
Infused with moisture, Cliniques Moisture Surge is a deep moisturizing gel-cream that makes sure that your skin is hydrated throughout the day. It goes on without the weight and traps moisture giving it that healthy glow that we all desire.
Key Features:
- It delivers up to 100 hours of moisture
- It contains aloe vera and hyaluronic acid
- Soothes dryness and strengthens skin’s moisture barrier
- It is also suitable for all skin types, especially dry skin
- It is slightly on the higher price range for daily use
Regardless of whether you are assembling your regime completely or enhancing what you already have, these are tried and tested products to be reckoned with. They are not merely trends, but they are tried, tested and aimed at making a difference. There is a variety of skin needs which can be met by these products as well: everything, starting with lip hydration and ending with daily sun protection, will provide long-term value. Go to Myntra, browse through these selections, and get a skincare product that your vanity kit can be proud of - beautiful, easy to use, and relaxing to the skin.
