The Ultimate Guide to Lipsticks: Types, Features, and Finishes

Beyond aesthetics, many modern lipsticks are enriched with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients, offering hydration alongside color. With endless hues from nudes to reds and everything in between, lipsticks remain a powerful beauty tool that combines fashion, self-expression, and confidence.

Video Courtsey: Myntra

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Lakmé's Xtraordin-airy Lip Mousse combines the softness of a mousse texture with a velvety matte finish. Infused with nourishing cocoa butter, this lipstick feels weightless on the lips while delivering intense color payoff. Its whipped formula glides on smoothly and settles into a matte finish without drying out the lips — perfect for daily wear with a comfortable feel.

Key Features:

Velvet matte mousse texture for a soft, air-light feel.

Infused with cocoa butter to moisturize and prevent dryness.

Lightweight formula that doesn’t feel heavy or cakey.

Bold pigment with one-swipe coverage.

Smudge-resistant with moderate staying power.

Cons:

May require reapplication after meals.

Limited shade range compared to other Lakmé collections.

Mousse texture might not appeal to those who prefer a traditional lipstick bullet or liquid format.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

L’Oréal’s Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick is made for long-lasting performance with high-impact color. It delivers a bold matte finish that resists smudging, transferring, and fading. Designed to last up to 16 hours, this formula is ideal for long days, special events, or when minimal touch-up is needed.

Key Features:

High-intensity matte finish with vivid pigment.

Transfer-proof and smudge-resistant for up to 16 hours.

Lightweight and flexible feel despite its long wear.

Precise applicator for sharp and defined edges.

Wide shade range from bold reds to wearable nudes.

Cons:

Can feel drying after several hours without prep.

Difficult to remove without a good makeup remover.

Not ideal for very dry or chapped lips without a balm base.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Pilgrim’s Glitter Lipstick offers a unique fusion of sparkle and matte. With its 3D glitter effect and rich pigmentation, this lipstick adds a glam edge to any look while still maintaining a semi-matte finish. Suitable for parties and special occasions, it stands out for its unusual combination of shimmer and comfort.

Key Features:

3D glitter-infused formula for a shimmering matte effect.

Semi-matte finish that is both glam and wearable.

Rich color payoff with just one swipe.

Cruelty-free and clean beauty formulation.

Ideal for festive and evening wear.

Cons:

Not suitable for daily or office wear due to glitter content.

Glitter may feel slightly gritty on sensitive lips.

May require a lip liner for precision and staying power.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The VBA Velvet Long Lasting Lipstick offers classic lipstick lovers a rich, creamy formula with a velvety matte finish. Its bullet format makes it easy to apply, while the formula is designed to stay put for hours without smudging. Comfortable on the lips, it’s great for both everyday use and special occasions.

Key Features:

Velvety matte finish with smooth, creamy application.

Traditional bullet lipstick format for precise control.

Long-lasting wear without drying.

Good color variety for multiple skin tones.

Affordable and travel-friendly.

Cons:

May transfer slightly on cups or masks.

Requires touch-up after eating oily foods.

Packaging may not feel as premium as higher-end brands.

Lipsticks are more than just a cosmetic product—they're a symbol of confidence, mood, and personal style. Whether you're reaching for a bold red for a night out, a subtle nude for daily wear, or a glittery finish for festive glam, there's a lipstick for every occasion and personality. With advancements in formulas—from hydrating mousses and transfer-proof liquids to richly pigmented bullets—today’s lipsticks offer not just color but comfort, longevity, and nourishment.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.