The Ultimate Guide to Lipsticks: Types, Features, and Top Picks

n addition to enhancing appearance, many modern lipsticks also contain moisturizing ingredients, SPF, and vitamins to nourish and protect the lips. Lipsticks have a long history in beauty culture and continue to be a staple in makeup routines worldwide, symbolizing both personal expression and fashion trends.

M.A.C Lustreglass Longwear Lipstick offers a smooth, glossy finish with long-lasting wear. Known for its vibrant color payoff, this lipstick provides a glossy shine while delivering rich pigment. It’s ideal for those who want a sophisticated, glossy look with the added benefit of extended wear.

Key Features:

Long-lasting Formula: Provides hours of wear without fading.

Glossy Finish: Delivers a shiny, lustrous effect to the lips.

High Pigmentation: Offers rich, intense color that stands out.

Glossy Finish: May not be ideal for those who prefer matte finishes.

Can Be Sticky: The glossy texture might feel sticky at times.

L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick is a highly-pigmented, matte lipstick that delivers both volume and rich color. This lipstick is designed to provide a bold, matte finish with a soft, comfortable feel on the lips, making it perfect for all-day wear.

Key Features:

Intense Matte Finish: Offers a rich matte finish that doesn’t dry out the lips.

Volume-Boosting: Contains ingredients that give the lips a fuller appearance.

Moisturizing: Includes nourishing ingredients like oils and vitamins.

Not for Dry Lips: The matte formula may accentuate dryness for those with chapped lips.

Transfer: While long-lasting, it may transfer to cups or glasses when eating or drinking.

Praush Plush Matte Long Lasting Lipstick combines the benefits of matte color with the nourishment of Shea Butter. This lipstick offers a velvet matte finish, providing a rich, smooth application that stays put all day while keeping your lips hydrated and soft.

Key Features:

Matte Finish: Gives a smooth, velvety matte effect without drying out the lips.

Long-Lasting: Designed to last for hours without fading or smudging.

Enriched with Shea Butter: Moisturizes and nourishes the lips while delivering color.

Limited Shade Range: Fewer shades available compared to more established brands.

Might Smudge: Despite being long-lasting, it may not be entirely transfer-proof.

SWISS BEAUTY Non Transfer Waterproof Lipstick is designed to provide a bold, transfer-proof, and waterproof formula that stays intact throughout the day. With a focus on durability, this lipstick offers a matte finish and ensures that the color won’t budge even in challenging conditions.

Key Features:

Non-Transfer Formula: Stays in place without transferring to cups or clothes.

Waterproof: Resistant to smudging or fading even in humid or wet conditions.

Matte Finish: Offers a sleek, matte finish that looks modern and elegant.

Can Be Drying: Due to its waterproof formula, it might be a bit drying for some users.

Difficult to Remove: May require a special makeup remover to fully take off.

Lipsticks remain a timeless and essential part of the beauty routine, offering both functionality and personal expression. With a wide variety of finishes—ranging from matte to glossy—there's a lipstick for every occasion, style, and preference. Modern formulations often include nourishing ingredients like Shea butter, vitamins, and SPF, ensuring that while they beautify, they also care for the lips.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.