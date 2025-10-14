Tinted & Hydrating Lip Balms You’ll Love This Diwali
Keep your lips soft, smooth, and festive-ready with our range of nourishing lip balms, now available at special prices during the Diwali Sale.
Whether you're looking for deep hydration, a touch of tint, or a glossy shine, our curated collection includes bestselling formulas enriched with natural butters, oils, and SPF protection. From tinted lip balms perfect for minimal makeup looks to intensive repair balms for dry, chapped lips — there's something for every need and skin type.
1. SUGAR Glide Peptide SPF50 PA+++ Lip Balm Treatment with Kojic Acid
Image Source: Myntra
The SUGAR Glide Peptide Lip Balm is more than just a balm — it's a treatment for dry, pigmented lips. Infused with Kojic Acid and Peptides, it helps reduce lip discoloration while hydrating and protecting with SPF 50 PA+++. Ideal for daytime use, especially in harsh sun, this balm is perfect for anyone looking for a skincare-meets-makeup product.
Key Features:
- Broad spectrum SPF50 PA+++ protection
- Contains Kojic Acid to target pigmentation
- Peptides help restore and repair lip texture
- Deep hydration with a non-greasy feel
- Lightweight and suitable under lipstick
- Slightly higher price point
- May take time to show results on pigmentation
- Some may find the medicinal scent strong
2. TEEN TEEN COSMETICS Long Lasting Lip Balm
Image Source: Myntra
Designed for young, on-the-go users, the TEEN TEEN Long Lasting Lip Balm delivers all-day moisture in a simple, fuss-free formula. Its lightweight texture makes it great for layering or using solo, keeping lips soft and smooth with a hint of shine.
Key Features:
- Long-lasting moisture
- Smooth, glide-on application
- Travel-friendly and compact
- Ideal for teens and minimalists
- Non-sticky formula
- May lack active skin-repairing ingredients
- Basic formula – not suitable for very dry or cracked lips
- No SPF protection
3. MARS Click Stix Hydrating Gloss Lip Balm
Image Source: Myntra
The MARS Click Stix Lip Balm is a fun, glossy hybrid that adds hydration and shine in one swipe. With its easy click-up packaging and high-gloss finish, it's ideal for those who love a juicy, dewy look while keeping their lips moisturized.
Key Features:
- Hydrating balm with a glossy finish
- Fun and convenient click-up pen format
- Non-sticky, smooth texture
- Adds subtle color and shine
- Great for layering over matte lipstick
- Glossy finish may not appeal to matte lovers
- Requires frequent reapplication
- May not deeply treat dry lips
4. NEW Hyphen Tinted Lip Balm for Brightening Dark & Dry Lips
Image Source: Myntra
The Hyphen Tinted Lip Balm is designed specifically to brighten dark lips while offering long-lasting hydration. With natural tint and a lip-care formula, it targets pigmentation and dullness, making it ideal for everyday wear with skincare benefits.
Key Features:
- Targets dark and dry lips
- Adds natural tint and even tone
- Deep hydration with a smooth feel
- Suitable for daily use
- Free from parabens and harsh chemicals
- Visible brightening may take consistent use
- Limited tint shades
- New brand – less user reviews available
This Diwali, don’t just glow — let your smile shine too. With the festive season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to give your lips the care they deserve. Whether you're gifting beauty essentials or stocking up for yourself, these lip balmscombine skincare with a hint of glam — and they’re all available at irresistible prices. Shop the Diwali Sale now and enjoy healthy, hydrated lips all season long.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
