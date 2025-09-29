Top 4 Affordable Face & Body Scrubs on Myntra for Glowing, Smooth Skin

Do you want soft, glowing skin without spending hundreds at the spa? These 4 face and body scrubs at Myntra are affordable, natural and super effective! Whether you're doing a deep exfoliation or a gentle glow, these scrubs deliver spa-like results right in your bathroom. They bring fun, nourishing ingredients like coffee, walnut, strawberry, wine or even beer. Are you ready to scrub away the dullness and feel beautiful? Let's get into these glowing skin heroes!

If you enjoy the aroma of coffee and desire soft skin, your paradise awaits in Just Herbs's coffee body scrub. That beautiful scrub consists of caffeine and coffee scent to gently get rid of dead skin. It works great as an all-over scrub face or body it will be your go-to weekly scrub to pamper your skin without disrupting its moisture barrier.

Key Features:

With natural ingredients.

Walnut naturally lends to deep nourishment in the skin.

Suitable for face and body.

Travel friendly.

May be slightly rough for sensitive skin types.

If you want fruity, It smells fantastic and comes in a big 500g jar, perfect for a reasonably priced scrub for regular use. It is densely packed with strawberry extract to help remove dead skin cells from the skin, brighten skin tone, and keep the body refreshed. It is the perfect combination of a light scrub for the person who enjoys a sweet refreshing scrub.

Key Features:

Made from real strawberry extract.

Gently lightens the skin.

Softens skin and smells great.

Perfect for entire body scrubbing.

Not travel-friendly due to the size of the packaging.

The scrub from Biotique aims to awaken your skin. Made from extracts and coffee, this scrub improves circulation while detoxifying your skin. It has a creamy texture that gently make it appropriate for daily usage on tired, dull skin.

Key Features:

Free of irritating chemicals.

Lightweight.

Suitable for all skin types.

Easy to carry.

Not ideal for rough skin.

NutriGlow Naturals Bamboo Charcoal Scrub is a cleanser you can use on both your face and body. It has activated bamboo charcoal plus other natural ingredients to remove dirt, dead skin, and excess oil. It aims to leave your skin feeling fresh, smooth.

Key Features

Dual use.

Deep cleansing & detox.

Makes skin smooth.

Natural ingredients.

Fragrance may be strong.

Whether it's coffee, strawberries,these body and face scrubs show that skincare can be fun, effective.Whether you're combating dull skin, dryness or simply want some time to focus on yourself,has something special to offer for hydration, and reflection of smooth skin. Plus, they are all affordable! Go ahead and choose one, take five minutes out of your normal shower routine to turn it into a mini spa experience for yourself. Your skin will thank you, and glowing skin is only one scrub away with these products!

